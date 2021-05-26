F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion: Revisiting some of Rachel Green’s iconic looks

American sitcom F.RI.E.N.D.S, which had a phenomenal 10-year run (1994-2004), is having a special reunion episode on May 27. The show made bonafide stars out of the six actors, namely Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Mathew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The characters and their dialogues have long been a part of pop culture. But there’s another thing which has withstood the test of time — Rachel Green’s wardrobe.

Jennifer Aniston’s character remains a pop culture icon rivaled by only Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City (essayed by Sarah Jessica Parker). Rachel either preempted trends or started some which continue to remain in vogue. Debra McGuire, who crafted the aesthetic of the show, told Vogue that even after all these years she would dress up Rachel Green just the same way. “It’s a funny thought, but even after all these years, it would be the same! I’d probably do something very close to what she originally wore on the show even if it were happening today.” If this does not scream timeless, not sure what else will.

Ahead of their reunion. here’s revisiting some of her celebrated looks.

If floral printed dresses are in vogue now, Rachel had donned them way, way back. Remember the stunning dress she wore to Chandler and Monica’s wedding? The look was pulled together with her characteristic hairdo with a bit of fringe swept to the side.

In fact, she pulled off every kind of dress. We still dig the column dresses she donned. Monochromatic always, she paired them with hair tied in a messy way and a sleek gold chain.

She nailed off-shoulder and slip-dresses with equal panache.

However, before she graduated to dresses in the later seasons, she brought dungaree on the fashion map. She teamed them with plain tees and completed the look with her iconic hairdo. There is not a single instance when it did not work.

Oversized printed tees and sweatshirts are a millennial thing but Rachel wore them with abandon and looked cute as a button. She teamed them with short skirts or shorts, almost always with an unkempt hairdo.

The fitted turtleneck is a style that features time and again in Rachel’s wardrobe. She mostly teamed them with mini checked skirts and sheer stockings.

