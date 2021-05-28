scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
Friends Reunion: Netizens can’t get over Cindy Crawford in Ross Geller’s leather pants

"I was so stoked to see Cindy Crawford in Ross' leather pants!" a social media user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 7:00:58 pm
cindy crawfordCindy Crawford wearing Ross' leather pants. (Source: anshuman_reuben/Twitter)

As Friends Reunion took us back in time to relive some emotionally stirring moments from the show, it also revisited some memorable costumes, except this time, there were worn by celebrities rather than the original cast.

One of these costumes was Ross Geller’s tight leather pants which he could not pull back on during a date. Worn by David Schwimmer on the show, the pants made a comeback with Cindy Crawford who walked the ramp during the Friends Reunion fashion show.

The supermodel paired the pants with an oversized button-down shirt. Needless to mention, fans were overjoyed to see the iconic pair of pants. “Thank you #FriendsReunion for giving us Cindy Crawford in Ross’s black leather pants,” wrote a social media user.

Another expressed, “I loved it! I was so stoked to see Cindy Crawford in Ross’ leather pants!”

Here are some other reactions:

Meanwhile, model Cara Delevingne won a lot of cheer when she appeared in Rachel Green’s bridesmaid dress, worn on the show by Jennifer Anniston. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, rocked Ross’ iconic Spudnik potato-like costume. Not to mention Matt LeBlanc who really stole the fashion show when he did lunges wearing all of Chandler Bing’s clothes.

Also Read |Revisiting some of Rachel Green’s iconic looks
cara delevingne, friends reunion Cara Delevingne wearing Rachel Green’s bridesmaid dress as she posed with Justin Bieber in his Spudnik costume and Maggie Wheeler aka Janice from Friends. (Source: caradelevingne/Instagram)

Which is your favourite costume from Friends?

