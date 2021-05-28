Friends Reunion: Netizens can’t get over Cindy Crawford in Ross Geller’s leather pants

As Friends Reunion took us back in time to relive some emotionally stirring moments from the show, it also revisited some memorable costumes, except this time, there were worn by celebrities rather than the original cast.

One of these costumes was Ross Geller’s tight leather pants which he could not pull back on during a date. Worn by David Schwimmer on the show, the pants made a comeback with Cindy Crawford who walked the ramp during the Friends Reunion fashion show.

The supermodel paired the pants with an oversized button-down shirt. Needless to mention, fans were overjoyed to see the iconic pair of pants. “Thank you #FriendsReunion for giving us Cindy Crawford in Ross’s black leather pants,” wrote a social media user.

Another expressed, “I loved it! I was so stoked to see Cindy Crawford in Ross’ leather pants!”

Here are some other reactions:

CINDY CRAWFORD IN THE LEATHER PANTS I REPEAT CINDY CRAWFORD IN THE LEATHER PANTS — laura 🕊 (@cateblanhcett) May 27, 2021

Cindy Crawford in Schwimm’s leather pants? Iconic. #FriendsReunion — Samantha is pfully Pfizered! (@bettycrockpottr) May 27, 2021

Ross’ leather pants on Cindy Crawford was fabulous. That woman does not age. — Jo Freeland (@EvilGreenGuppy) May 28, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, model Cara Delevingne won a lot of cheer when she appeared in Rachel Green’s bridesmaid dress, worn on the show by Jennifer Anniston. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, rocked Ross’ iconic Spudnik potato-like costume. Not to mention Matt LeBlanc who really stole the fashion show when he did lunges wearing all of Chandler Bing’s clothes.

Cara Delevingne wearing Rachel Green’s bridesmaid dress as she posed with Justin Bieber in his Spudnik costume and Maggie Wheeler aka Janice from Friends. (Source: caradelevingne/Instagram) Cara Delevingne wearing Rachel Green’s bridesmaid dress as she posed with Justin Bieber in his Spudnik costume and Maggie Wheeler aka Janice from Friends. (Source: caradelevingne/Instagram)

JUSTIN BIEBER IN THE SPUDNIK COSTUME IS SENDING ME TO ANOTHER GALAXY — mindeelouie (@mindee_lf) May 28, 2021

Which is your favourite costume from Friends?