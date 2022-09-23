Friday Flashback: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor aced their fashion game and how!

Every week — rather every day — some celebrity impresses with their fashion game, and it just keeps getting better. As such, by the end of seven days, we are left with numerous jaw-dropping looks that we bookmark for our ‘Friday Flashback’ list to share with you. So, we won’t keep you waiting any longer — here’s presenting some of the best fashion moments from the week that went by. From elegant body-hugging silhouettes to funky millennial trends, it was all about fashion, fashion, and fashion!

Malaika Arora, much like every week, kept it uber stylish in a full-sleeved body hugging gown with a train, embellished with golden and silver sequin work. Wearing her hair in a wavy hairdo, Malaika totally aced the look.

Ananya Panday kept it elegant in a white mini dress featuring a bustier corset with fur detailing. She completed the look with subtle bronze makeup, hints of highlighter, white pumps, and heart-shaped silver studs.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, took the glamour quotient many notches higher in a sea blue mini bandage dress with a statement one-shoulder neckline. Keeping it classy, the teamed the outfit with an oversized powder blue blazer, and completed the look with her hair tied in a half-up do and minimal accessories.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has redefined maternity fashion with her looks. Recently, she was seen acing the foolproof all-black look in a black oversized shirt with rolled-up sleeves styled with black cargo pants. Wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail, the actor opted for a nude makeup look and golden hoops to add the finishing touches.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s wardrobe is every millennial’s dream. Currently enjoying a vacation ahead of the release of his film, Bhoot Police, the actor has been setting massive travel style goals. Most recently, he was spotted wearing an orange sweater teamed with a biker’s jacket and black pants.

Janhvi Kapoor was a sight to behold in an orange bodycon dress with a deep V neckline. Wearing her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, the Good Luck Jerry actor opted for kohl eyes, blushy cheeks, and nude lip shade.

