Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Friday Flashback: From sequins to florals, how celebs kept it super stylish this week

From Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt -- whose look do you like the most?

friday flashbackCheck out the best looks of the week. (Ananya Panday/Ranveer Singh/Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Bollywood celebs sure know how to turn heads with their sartorial picks. Not only do they regularly experiment with trends, but also prints, patterns, and silhouettes. This week was no different as some of them not only aced their style game but also took it many notches higher. So, much like every Fri(y)ay, we bring you a roundup of the best celebrity looks from the week so you can plan the perfect outfit for that much-awaited weekend party you have to attend.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looked stunning at the premiere of her film, Brahmastra, in a rust bodycon dress that featured a deep neckline and thigh-high front slit. Adding a hint of bling to her look, she accessorised with golden hoops and rings, and completed the look with her hair styled in beachy waves and her trademark no-makeup makeup look.

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

Malaika Arora, as always, raised the temperature as she looked dazzling in a lavender and white sequin midi dress that featured a low slit and spaghetti straps. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit was teamed with silver pumps, as her perfectly blow-dried hair added the finishing touches.

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

On her Italy vacation, Ananya Panday has been serving massive style inspiration. In one of the pictures, the actor looked rather cute in a graphic print pink dress as she enjoyed a day at the Colosseum.

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Ranveer Singh kept it dapper in an ivory-coloured suit featuring shawl collars. The actor wore it with a striped blue shirt and rounded off the look by wearing his hair in a ponytail and diamond studs.

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) 

Sara Ali Khan kept it blingy in a strapless dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. We loved how she ditched all accessories and opted for a bronzed makeup look — allowing her outfit to do all the talking. In keeping with the vibe of her look, she teamed the outfit with strappy yellow stilettoes.

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) 

Tara Sutaria sent the internet in a tizzy as she stepped out looking elegant in a strappy black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with a diamond choker and green studs, and rounded off the look by wearing her hair in a tight bun.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 05:00:05 pm
