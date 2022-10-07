Friday Flashback: From shimmer to subtle, celebs aced myriad looks this week

Bollywood celebrities know how to keep it fashionable at absolutely all times. Whether at the airport, on the red carpet, or on a casual outing, they always manage to make heads turn with their impeccable style choices. As such, this week too was a fashion extravaganza, with celebrities playing with trends and silhouettes and setting massive goals while at it. So, if you have been looking for outfit ideas for that must-awaited weekend party tomorrow, we’ve got some super chic options for you to pick from.

From Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, take a look at who made it to our weekly list this time. Oh, and don’t forget to share your favourite look with us.

Keeping it super chic and comfortable, Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a white sleeveless top and ripped blue jeans. We loved how she kept it casual, and completed the look with subtle makeup and tousled hair. Her dazzling smile added the perfect finishing touches.

Deepika Padukone is the OG “Queen” — as pointed out by Ranveer Singh — of fashion, who can make the simplest of outfits look uber stylish. This week, the style diva looked striking in golden crop top with a cross-halter neck styled with a pair of black cargo pants. A printed bomber jacket, hair tied in a top knot, perfect eye makeup, and blushed cheeks complemented the look beautifully.

Ranveer Singh, who always makes headlines with his outlandish sartorial picks, kept it somber in a white tuxedo suit styled with white sneakers, brown tinted sunglasses, and hair neatly slicked back. An all-white look never looked better on anyone!

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has redefined maternity fashion and we are loving it! Setting another benchmark, the actor recently slipped into a flowy bronze gown to receive the Time100 Impact Award. Keeping the makeup subtle, she let her pregnancy glow do all the work.

When talking about unique fashion choices, how can we not mention Karan Johar? This week, the director-producer went championed the all-black look with elements like print and shimmer. His sunglasses and pout, as always, were hard to miss.

Janhvi Kapoor ditched her glamorous avatar for a traditional look this festive season as she opted for a powder pink sleeveless chikankari kurta, palazzo and dupatta. We love how she kept it minimal with silver jhumkis, and wavy hair.

