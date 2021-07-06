On Frida Kahlo’s birthday, a look at the times B-Town celebs channeled the famous painter

Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón, well-known as Frida Kahlo, was an extremely popular Mexican artist and activist. Known for her exquisite portraits, she used bold colours and strokes — something that made her works stand out. The artist, who had a difficult early life, is also known for empowering herself with her outfits and unique style — which is popular even today.

As such, on her birthday on July 6, we take a look at the times Bollywood actors paid homage to the artistic genius by trying to invoke her style.

Take a look:

Sunny Leone

The Jism 2 actor had nailed the look in a white floral off-shoulder top completed with Frida’s iconic floral head dressing, long dangling earrings, and of course, the famous unibrow.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor had donned the Frida avatar for a magazine photoshoot for which she wore a long red floral top with a pink and yellow floral lehenga and jacket. She also adorned her head with a thick red ribbon that encased purple and pink flowers.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana had a very different take on Frida Kahlo. The Queen actor wore a pastel green salwar kameez set and styled her straightened hair with a headband comprising red and white flowers, leaves, and cherries. This seems to be one of the most inspired and original adaptations we’ve seen to date.

Swara Bhasker

It comes as no surprise that Swara Bhasker is a huge fan of Frida Kahlo. That being said, Swara also nailed the artist’s style in a teal maroon and ochre off-shoulder outfit replete with the iconic floral headband. She completed the look with a unibrow and even a mustache.

