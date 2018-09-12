Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Freida Pinto disappoints in this red and black separates

Freida Pinto has a great sense of style, but recently, when she stepped out for a press meet of her new movie Love Sonia, she let us down. The fringe outfit did nothing to accentuate her features.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2018 2:58:56 pm
Freida Pinto, Freida Pinto pics, Freida Pinto movies, tanya ghavri, Bottega Veneta, Love Sonia, forever mark new york, Freida Pinto fashion, Freida Pinto style file, Freida Pinto new movie, indian express, indian express news Freida Pinto was spotted at her movie screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Related News

Think of Freida Pinto’s sartorial choices and elegance with a hint of street style is what comes to mind. The actor, popular in both Bollywood and Hollywood alike, is known to carry a great sense of style.

Recently, she was seen stepping out for a press meet of her new movie Love Sonia. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who styled the actor earlier for the Rise of the Planet of the Apes, took to the task of styling the actor again – but not quite well.

Spotted in red and black separates from Elie Saab’s collection, the ensemble had a very offbeat touch to it – not to forget, it was difficult on the eye. Although her make-up was pretty subtle with red lips and soft eyeliners, the hairstyle was too simple and failed to lift up the entire look. She teamed the outfit with Rupert Sanderson’s black heels.

Check the pictures here.

Freida Pinto, Freida Pinto pics, Freida Pinto movies, Freida Pinto fashion Freida Pinto was spotted at the movie screening of Love Sonia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Freida Pinto, Freida Pinto pics, Freida Pinto movies, Freida Pinto fashion Freida Pinto’s recent look is a huge disappointment. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Previously, she was spotted making quite a style statement in this Bottega Veneta dress from their Fall 2017 RTW collection at the Forever Mark event in New York. She styled her outfit with a clutch from the same brand.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the black and golden ankle length dress featured a plunging neckline and puff sleeves. She teamed the striped dress with a wide black belt that perfectly accentuated her figure. She rounded it out with a pair of golden high heels from the house of Ferragamo.

With her hair tied in a neat high bun, she complemented her look with nude make-up, bright red lips, and kohled eyes.

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
Watch Now
How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
Buzzing Now
Advertisement