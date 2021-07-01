Former Victoria’s Secret model reveals she was underweight at 2016 show

In a TikTok video, the model revealed she no longer fits into a bra she wore during the show that year. (Source:bridgetmalcolm/Instagram)

Bridget Malcolm, a former Victoria’s Secret model, took to social media recently to share how she was really underweight during the lingerie company’s 2016 fashion show.

In a TikTok video, the 29-year-old revealed she no longer fits into a bra she wore during the show that year. The bra, she said was 30A while the size that fits her now is 34B, which she described as “healthy for me”.

“I wore a size 30B at that point,” the model said while showing pictures from the 2016 show. “Look how big it was on me. The sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart,” she added.

The Australian model further said that she was “rejected” by former chief marketing officer Ed Razek from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Show because she was told her body “did not look good enough”.

“Victoria’s Secret, your performative allyship is a joke,” she said.

Currently, the smallest site sold on the company’s website in 32A, according to Independent.

Earlier, Malcolm wrote in a 2018 Harper’s Bazaar article that she “lived off mostly steamed vegetables and protein shakes” for two years. She was so unhealthy that it took her 10 minutes to climb a flight of stairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm)

“Unknowingly, I was battling an eating disorder and chronic anxiety that would soon lead to a ruined digestive system, all because I thought I was doing what I had to do to succeed in the industry that I love,” she wrote.

Amid controversies, Victoria’s Secret recently roped in seven women achievers who will spearhead a brand turnaround and redefine the meaning of ‘sexy’.

“When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond,” Martin Waters, former head of Victoria’s Secret’s international business who was appointed CEO of the brand in February, was quoted as saying by New York Times. “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”