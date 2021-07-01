scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Most Read

Former Victoria’s Secret model reveals she was underweight at 2016 show

In a TikTok video, the 29-year-old revealed she no longer fits into a bra she wore during the show that year. The bra, she said was 30A while the size that fits her now is 34B, which she described as "healthy for me"

New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 4:00:25 pm
bridget malcolmIn a TikTok video, the model revealed she no longer fits into a bra she wore during the show that year. (Source:bridgetmalcolm/Instagram)

Bridget Malcolm, a former Victoria’s Secret model, took to social media recently to share how she was really underweight during the lingerie company’s 2016 fashion show.

In a TikTok video, the 29-year-old revealed she no longer fits into a bra she wore during the show that year. The bra, she said was 30A while the size that fits her now is 34B, which she described as “healthy for me”.

“I wore a size 30B at that point,” the model said while showing pictures from the 2016 show. “Look how big it was on me. The sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart,” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Australian model further said that she was “rejected” by former chief marketing officer Ed Razek from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Show because she was told her body “did not look good enough”.

“Victoria’s Secret, your performative allyship is a joke,” she said.

Currently, the smallest site sold on the company’s website in 32A, according to Independent.

Earlier, Malcolm wrote in a 2018 Harper’s Bazaar article that she “lived off mostly steamed vegetables and protein shakes” for two years. She was so unhealthy that it took her 10 minutes to climb a flight of stairs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm)

Also Read |‘Excited to bring about meaningful change’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on collaboration with Victoria’s Secret

“Unknowingly, I was battling an eating disorder and chronic anxiety that would soon lead to a ruined digestive system, all because I thought I was doing what I had to do to succeed in the industry that I love,” she wrote.

Amid controversies, Victoria’s Secret recently roped in seven women achievers who will spearhead a brand turnaround and redefine the meaning of ‘sexy’.

“When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond,” Martin Waters, former head of Victoria’s Secret’s international business who was appointed CEO of the brand in February, was quoted as saying by New York Times. “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Princess Diana birthday, most iconic looks, Princess Diana best fashion moments, Princess Diana fashion 1980s, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
Happy Birthday, Diana: Remembering the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement