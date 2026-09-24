Former Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry sues Miss Universe over 2025 stage fall and brain injuries

Former Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry has sued the Miss Universe Organisation nearly a year after she fell through a stage opening during the 2025 Miss Universe competition in Thailan, as reported by PEOPLE

Henry represented Jamaica at the 74th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok on November 19, 2025, when she fell about five feet through what her lawsuit describes as an “unmarked and uncovered opening in the stage” during the preliminary evening gown competition.

According to the complaint, the opening contained lighting equipment and concrete, while powerful lights directed towards her made it difficult to see the stage properly. Henry lost consciousness after the fall and was hospitalised in Bangkok until December 10.

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She suffered a traumatic brain injury, including an acute subarachnoid haemorrhage, frontal lobe haemorrhagic contusion and subdural haemorrhage. At the time, the Miss Universe Organisation and Henry’s family said she had suffered an “intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Dr Rahul Chawla, Consultant Neurologist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com that recovery after a traumatic brain injury depends on the severity of the injury, the part of the brain affected, and the patient’s overall health.

“In cases involving brain bleeding and bruising, recovery often requires a combination of medical treatment, rest, rehabilitation and regular neurological follow-ups. Patients may gradually improve over months, but some symptoms can persist for longer,” the neurologist notes.

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According to Dr Chawla, patients recovering from such injuries may experience headaches, dizziness, balance problems, fatigue and sensitivity to light or noise. Cognitive symptoms can include difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, slower thinking, trouble finding words and difficulty multitasking.

Which is exactly what got in the way of Henry’s journey ahead, leaving her with symptoms that derailed her life plans, as per the lawsuit.

What does Gabrielle Henry’s lawsuit allege?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Henry (@officialgabriellehenry)

Henry was an ophthalmologist and pursuing a medical residency when the accident happened. Her lawsuit says her injuries left her “unable to resume her medical residency” at the time and that she continues to experience “neurological and cognitive symptoms”, requiring “ongoing care, rehabilitation, and follow-ups”.

She has sued the Miss Universe Organisation, JKN Legacy Inc and Legacy Holding Group USA, alleging negligence, premises liability, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, as well as negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to Henry’s lawsuit, “multiple contestants” raised concerns about the lighting and staging. She also claims that bright white lights were added along the edge of the stage after her fall to make its boundaries more visible.

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The lawsuit accuses the defendants of acting in “conscious disregard” of the safety of Henry and other contestants. These are allegations made in the lawsuit and have not been established in court.

Henry is seeking damages for medical treatment, rehabilitation, emotional distress, loss of earning capacity and professional opportunities. She has also alleged that media coverage of the accident caused her severe emotional distress.

Earlier this year, in February, she had also posted about her injury on Instagram, where she called it the “most unexpected injury” of her life. While her post at the time seemed optimistic in tone and said that the incident helped “uncover a depth of strength” she did not know she possessed, the lawsuit after seven months has stirred the industry.

Also Read | Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry falls off Miss Universe stage during ramp walk; video shows contestant being carried on stretcher

Miss Universe Organisation disputes responsibility

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The Miss Universe Organisation has disputed Henry’s account of responsibility for the stage and safety arrangements. The organisation said it had not been served with the lawsuit and therefore could not comment on claims it had not seen.

It said MGI and Miss Universe Thailand, under the direction of Thai businessman and Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil, were responsible for the 2025 competition in Thailand, including the venue, stage and on-site safety.

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The organisation also said local organisers failed to cover Henry’s hospital expenses and left her unattended, prompting it to step in and pay for her treatment. It said it later covered her treatment at a specialised hospital in Jamaica and offered her a position as a goodwill ambassador.

Henry’s recovery

Henry spent much of the past year away from the spotlight while recovering. In May 2026, she made her first public appearance since the accident at the Integrity Children’s Fund’s Dinner en Rouge Gala in Atlanta.

In August, she returned to the Miss Universe Jamaica stage to crown her successor, Celene Hall, and posted a heartfelt gratitude video on social media.

In a conversation with the outlet, Henry described her recovery as ongoing. She said she had gone from “student to doctor to patient” and was trying to continue her career on a modified schedule while remaining in contact with her healthcare providers.

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Dr Chawla notes that recovery can vary significantly, with some patients improving within weeks or months while others may take a year or longer — making Henry’s experience notable.

“In moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injuries involving bleeding and brain contusions, certain cognitive or neurological symptoms can persist long term,” the neurologist notes, highlighting Henry’s experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.