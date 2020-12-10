Formal wear doesn’t have to mean boring; here’s proof

Take your formal wear a notch above with these cues. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni, Nushrat Bharucha/ Instagram ,Designed by Gargi Singh)

When we think of formal wear, one of the first few things that come to mind is a basic white shirt and a pair of black pants. But, if your fashionista-self is just not willing to settle for the basics, then you are at the right place! Today, we have some super chic formal looks of celebrities that will help you amp up your style quotient instantly. Let’s be honest, as long as formal wear is tailored to perfection, we are good to go.

Below, take a look at these three major cues to help you nail the formal look.

If you are looking for a simple option with a bit of drama, then take a cue from Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look. We like how she opted for an unusual coloured pantsuit and gave it an interesting spin with classic cold shoulder cut. She completed the look with a half knot bun and golden earrings.

Red can make everything look better, and when it is a red outfit with statement sleeves you are bound to make a fashion splash. We love this option worn by Sara Ali Khan, who was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

On days you want to keep it simple, go for stripes — a print that has stood the test of time. And as expected, Samantha Akkineni killed it in this striped pantsuit!

Make sure you incorporate these cues whether you are working from home or heading to work because clothes affect work output and productivity.

