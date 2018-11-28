Make way for the new abnormal: Foreskin facial uses skin from circumcised penises of South Korean baby boys

From vampire facials to painful charcoal peels, the list of unusual things we are prepared to put on our face to get younger looking skin are endless. And if all of the weird trends weren’t enough, this week, Kate Beckinsale revealed that the secret of her flawless, glowing skin is something called ‘foreskin facial.’

Joining the likes of Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Emma Stone, and Katy Perry, Beckinsale recently took to Instagram to reveal that she tried a £465 (that would be around Rs 45,925) facial for the first time which uses serum containing the “liquefied foreskins” of circumcised South Korean baby boys.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram with the caption – “After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquified cloned foreskins – frankly who doesn’t?” The post drew a lot of flak from Netizens (for obvious reasons) and she was forced to take it down.

So what’s so special about this facial that requires smearing liquefied foreskins of South Korean baby boys? Reportedly, it uses a serum containing epidermal growth factor proteins, which are taken from the dermal fibroblasts – skin cells responsible for generating connective tissue. These stem cells, which produce collagen and other fibres, are cloned in the lab and are often used for brightening, exfoliating, and healing the skin.

Once the stem cells are harvested and made ready for use, the therapist uses a pen containing hundreds of tiny needles to inject it into the face. The small needles help the face serum really sink in and work its magic.

“The facial includes a cleanse, followed by an intensive TCA peel, micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to calm the skin, followed by her ‘secret box’ of EGF serum (Epidermal Growth Factor),” explains Georgia Louise, a New York-based celebrity facialist. “EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin – which helps to generate collagen and elastin”, she adds.