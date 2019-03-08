Shraddha Kapoor wears pyjamas to the airport and manages to pull it off with ease

Bollywood celebrities often give us fashion inspiration and sometimes even become trendsetters in their own way. But one celebrity fashion trend, which took us a little while to get accustomed to, was wearing PJs to the airport or even at events. And one actor who was recently seen carrying off the look was Shraddha Kapoor.

The Stree actor was seen wearing a shiny mint green striped pyjama set at the airport. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor kept her tresses loose and opted for a no make-up look. The colour of the outfit reminded us of summer, and we feel that the actor nailed the look. We really liked how she opted for a pair of white sneakers and gave a new meaning to comfort travel with this look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier we had spotted Deepika Padukone rocking satin PJs in Madrid. She opted for a midnight blue pyjama set and a matching tie-up top with a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a thin gold chain, with her hair styled in waves.

It was not only the Padmaavat actor, as Alia Bhatt was also seen in Gucci pyjamas at the airport. The actor stepped out in a floral Gucci night suit, worth Rs 1.8 lakh that she had teamed with a pair of nude heels.

According to Vogue, she also carried a Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag that was worth Rs 98,000. She kept her look very simple with her hair pulled up in a ponytail and just a touch of pink on her lip.