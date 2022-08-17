Florence Pugh was ‘comfortable’ showing her ‘small breasts’ in sheer pink Valentino gown

Florence Pugh had recently written a strong message on social media, after a section of people called her “flat-chested” and also body-shamed her for having “tiny tits”, when she wore a see-through gown for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome, Italy.

Now, the Black Widow star has addressed the criticism once again, stating that it perhaps “aggravated” people to see that she was “comfortable” with her breasts. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said that she was aware the dress “was going to be a thing”.

The 26-year-old actor had worn a Barbie-pink tulle gown that comprised a sheer top. In fact, both Pugh and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli had decided to remove the lining, “eliminating any confusion over the intentionality of the gown’s transparency”, the Harper’s Bazaar interview stated.

Pugh told the publication, “I was comfortable with my small breasts. And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable.”

Talking about all the internet trolling that followed after her pictures were shared, the actor said, “It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never w**k over me. Well, don’t.”

In July, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli had showcased his autumn/winter 2022/2023 collection on the iconic Spanish Steps, which was attended by many A-list stars like Anne Hathaway, Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, among others.

After the show, Pugh had taken to Instagram to share photographs from the event, and her look, writing that she “was excited to wear it”. “…not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even after.”

Lashing out at online bullies and people who made unparliamentary remarks about her body, the actor wrote, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” her post read.

She continued, “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

The actor also wrote that this is not “the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, [but] what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be”.

In her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Pugh said the news of her viral dress even reached her grandmother, who asked her what the fuss was all about. “So what’s all of this business about your nipples then?” Pugh recalled her grandmother asking. When she saw a few photos, “she gasped, because the dress was so beautiful”.

On Instagram, she had written that she is “very grateful that [she] grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women”. “We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable.”

