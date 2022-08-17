scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Florence Pugh was ‘comfortable’ showing her ‘small breasts’ in sheer pink Valentino gown

"...it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable," the actor was quoted as saying

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 5:30:29 pm
Florence Pugh, Florence Pugh news, Florence Pugh fashion, Florence Pugh Valentino gown, Florence Pugh social media, Florence Pugh controversy, indian express newsThe actor had worn a Barbie-pink tulle gown that comprised a sheer top. Both Pugh and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli had decided to remove the lining. (Photo: Instagram/@florencepugh)

Florence Pugh had recently written a strong message on social media, after a section of people called her “flat-chested” and also body-shamed her for having “tiny tits”, when she wore a see-through gown for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome, Italy.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Now, the Black Widow star has addressed the criticism once again, stating that it perhaps “aggravated” people to see that she was “comfortable” with her breasts. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said that she was aware the dress “was going to be a thing”.

The 26-year-old actor had worn a Barbie-pink tulle gown that comprised a sheer top. In fact, both Pugh and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli had decided to remove the lining, “eliminating any confusion over the intentionality of the gown’s transparency”, the Harper’s Bazaar interview stated.

ALSO READ |Celebrities are loving the ‘Barbiecore’ style trend, and so are we; check out the best looks

Pugh told the publication, “I was comfortable with my small breasts. And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Talking about all the internet trolling that followed after her pictures were shared, the actor said, “It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never w**k over me. Well, don’t.”

In July, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli had showcased his autumn/winter 2022/2023 collection on the iconic Spanish Steps, which was attended by many A-list stars like Anne Hathaway, Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, among others.

After the show, Pugh had taken to Instagram to share photographs from the event, and her look, writing that she “was excited to wear it”. “…not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even after.”

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu on her diet, exercise and being bullied for weight gain: ‘It’s not about how you look’

Lashing out at online bullies and people who made unparliamentary remarks about her body, the actor wrote, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” her post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

She continued, “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

The actor also wrote that this is not “the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, [but] what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be”.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Meet Esther Calixte-Bea who is on a mission to normalise chest hair: ‘I accepted my appearance and embraced it’

In her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Pugh said the news of her viral dress even reached her grandmother, who asked her what the fuss was all about. “So what’s all of this business about your nipples then?” Pugh recalled her grandmother asking. When she saw a few photos, “she gasped, because the dress was so beautiful”.

On Instagram, she had written that she is “very grateful that [she] grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women”. “We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 05:30:29 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches
CUET UG 2022

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022, Street style fashion, lifestyle gallery
Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022: The best of street style fashion
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement