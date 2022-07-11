Florence Pugh claps back at sexist comments on her latest look: ‘Why are you so scared of breasts?’

Florence Pugh, who recently opted for a see-through gown for Valentino’s haute couture show in Paris, knew that there would be a “commentary” on the dress. And she was proven right when a certain section of people body-shamed her for having “tiny tits” and being “flat-chested”.

Addressing the ‘vulgar’ comments, the Little Women star penned a lengthy post defending her body and the “incredible Valentino dress”, writing: “There was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during, or even now after..”

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” she added.

Pointing out that it is neither the first time nor the last that a woman has been body-shamed, the 26-year-old wrote, “What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’,” she added.

Questioning the concern around the breast, the Black Widow actor wrote “What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Florence said she’s “grateful” to have grown up with “very strong, powerful, curvy women,” and noted that it “has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f— it and f— that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

The star asked those who still ‘loudly’ body shame women in 2020 to “grow up.”

“Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…,” she concluded the post.

The Don’t Worry Darling actor made heads turn on Friday when she attended Valentino’s haute couture show in a hot pink dress. The actor chose to go braless in the see-through dress that completely exposed her nipples.

