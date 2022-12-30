Flashback Friday: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, celebrity looks that created waves this year

It’s officially the last fri-yay of the year! As we reflect and get nostalgic about the year gone by, it’s only fair to remember and appreciate the celebrity looks that created a stir in 2022. From Deepika Padukone’s unforgettable sartorial picks at Cannes to Sonam Kapoor’s impeccable maternity fashion, B-town divas were at their fashionable best this year and the following looks are proof of the same. So without further ado, let’s take a quick recap of some of the best celebrity looks of 2022.

Deepika Padukone

The actor, as part of the competition jury at Cannes 2022, served a host of stunning looks over two weeks. However, two of her looks stood out the most. One of which was the attire she chose to attend the closing ceremony in — an off-white sari featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that was teamed with a pearl-studded bustier and collar.

For another appearance, she wore a Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was paired with statement gold jewellery from the designer’s Bengal Royale Collection.

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s wedding look surely broke stereotypes and will be remembered for years to come. She looked absolutely lovely in a heavily-embroidered ivory sari with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil by Sabyasachi.

Priyanka Chopra

At an event for jewellery brand Bulgari in Paris, Priyanka turned heads in Robert Wun’s ‘contrast dove gown’, which featured white ruffle details emerging from the black silhouette.

Sonam Kapoor

While she opted for fuss-free maternity looks for most parts of her pregnancy, Sonam definitely made jaws drop in an ivory silk sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pristine sari featured a beaded border and a thigh-high slit. It was paired with a matching strapless blouse.

Kareena Kapoor

The OG fashionista made sure to make us stop and take notes with her look for an appearance at Koffee with Karan. Business chic with a hint of chic, Kareena opted for a black pantsuit that she styled with a net bralette.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi, hands down, took the crown of the most fashionable B-town celebrity this year with her incredibly chic looks. One of her looks that impressed us the most was this body-hugging silver gown with a bustier top and fitted bottom.

Kiara Advani

We couldn’t get enough of Kiara’s stunning looks this year. For one of her recent appearances, she wore a floor-length black gown by Gauri & Nainika featuring a long train, an asymmetrical hemline with ruffles and a rather-daring thigh-high slit that elevated her overall look and flaunted the actor’s supremely-fit figure.

