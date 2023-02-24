Flashback Friday: Uorfi Javed, Natasha Poonawalla hit it out of the park with their unconventional styles

Celebrities love fashion, and we love to see them experimenting with it. While many of them are all up for trying new looks and sometimes even going over the top, others prefer to strike a balance with a mix of both, and some like sticking to basics. But whatever their style may be, we are lucky enough to be served some eye-catching looks every week. This week was the same, yet different, as Uorfi Javed and Natasha Poonawalla made it to our weekly roundup with their sartorial choices!

Check it out:

Uorfi Javed

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, known for her outlandish take on fashion, is famous for creating her own clothes. The 25-year-old loves to experiment, shock, and also question the rules of fashion with her looks. She recently took the internet by storm after she donned a golden sari by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. “I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes, which is why I started making my own. Abu-Sandeep have changed that for me,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing some pictures of her dazzling look.

In the pictures, Uorfi was seen in a hand embroidered silk tulle sari that featured crystals and sequins in silver and golden.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a white sari, styled with a blouse with net detailing and chikankari work, by designer house Torani. The Darlings actor opted for her favourite natural makeup look and kept her accessories to a minimal. The new mum wore earrings and a small black bindi to complete her look.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla made heads turn with her fashion forward yet bizarre look. Poking fun at herself, the socialite asked her social media family if she resembles a parachute or a Kachina doll more. In the pictures, Natasha was seen dressed in puffed white flowing pants, a matching puffer white jacket with dramatic sleeves, and a headgear with red and black stripe detailing. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, impressed by her look, commented with three red heart emojis on her post.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana looked suave in a black asymmetrical kurta and matching black pants. He wore it with a black sleeveless jacket that featured a bright, colourful design made on it, inspired by tribal art. The attire was by designer Anamika Khanna.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi looked drop dead gorgeous in a deep green sharara set with floral design. The actor wore huge jhumkis, nude makeup look and opted for a middle parted hairdo with just a few pins here and there, to hold her hairstyle intact.

