Flashback Friday: Celebs wow in glitzy wedding looks with a modern twist

Bhumi Pednekar

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently shared some pictures looking gorgeous in six yards of grace. Bhumi wore a statement tie-dye blue sari that featured minimal silver embroidery. The best part about her ensemble, however, was the embroidered underwired blouse. In keeping with the traditional vibe, Bhumi styled the outfit with oxidised silver and bronze chunky jewellery that included a choker, a stack of bracelets, dangling earrings and statement rings. For the glam quotient, she went for well-defined brows, kohled eyes, a tint of red on the lips, and left her hair loose in a side-parting.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif recently attended a wedding in a pastel blue sari that we just cannot get enough of. We love how she kept the entire look subtle yet elegant. If you, too, are someone who likes to make a subtle statement, then this look just seems perfect for you. Katrina’s powder blue sari featured a broad embellished border in metallic colour. Giving it a modern twist, she paired it with a backless matching blouse. Going for minimal jewellery, the the Phone Bhoot actor opted for a pair of earrings and a bracelet along with dewy makeup and blow-dried hair.

Swara Bhasker

Don’t like heavily embellished dresses? No worries. Opt for a plain ensemble and still make a statement just like Swara Bhasker did in a lilac double pallu sari. The plain sari was cleverly paired with a matching turtle neck blouse with glove sleeves. She accessorised the look with just a pair of earrings and chose soft glam makeup to add the finishing touches.

Malaika Arora

Perfect for a cocktail party, Malaika looked like a goddess in a sheer green dress. The dress, with a thigh-high slit, was worn over a lighter green bodysuit and featured an underbust jewel. She paired the outfit with metallic heels, a pair of earrings and a statement bracelet and rings. Going for glamorous makeup, she mid-parted her hair and left them open in soft curls.

Ananya Panday

Ananya surely knows how to turn heads with her fashion picks and her latest look is proof. She looked sensuous in an electric blue ensemble — a tube top and a matching sheer skirt that featured leaf cutouts. She paired the look with the matching heels, and ditched accessories. Ananya chose glamourous makeup with smokey blue glittery eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips.

