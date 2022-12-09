Flashback Friday: Celebs raise the glam quotient in stunning ensembles

This week was supremely high on fashion! Our favourite celebs not just took the glam quotient many notches higher with their glittery, exaggerated, and statement outfits, but also set massive style goals. These looks can definitely serve as style inspiration if you have a wedding or cocktail party to attend this wedding season. So, let’s not keep you waiting and decode the breathtaking looks for you.

Here is the weekly roundup that we have curated specially for you.

Bhumi Pednekar

If you are looking for a dress to attend your friend’s cocktail party, you can take a cue from the glam diva Bhumi Pednekar. In her latest look, Bhumi wore an embellished lavender gown that featured a halter neck and intricate work of sequins and diamanté in silver and golden. The glittery outfit came with a plunging neckline, a cut-out on the torso, and a thigh-high slit. Bhumi styled the look with a pair of silver heels, dainty earrings, and gems-studded bracelet. She left her mid-parted tresses open and went for soft glam makeup including kohled defined eyes, rosy cheeks, and red tinted lips.

Janhvi Kapoor

Amping up her fashion game, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a mini bodycon dress that featured a plunging square neckline, sequins, and diamante embellished floral patterns. Teaming the dress with a matching blazer, Janhvi opted for a pair of studs and a gemstone ring. She pulled her hair in a sleek ponytail and for makeup, went with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude for the lips.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, known to push fashion boundaries with her exquisite sartorial choices, yet again impressed us with her pick. The diva shined bright in a yellow dress from Saramrad’s Marigold collection. The off-shoulder dress featured exaggerated sleeves with a fitted bodice and hand pleats. Keeping it basic, Sonam opted for a pair of danglers letting the dress do the talking.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon raised the bar in a black cut-out dress that featured full sleeves and several cut-outs. She paired the look with matching heels and tied her mid-parted hair in a ponytail. Going with soft glam makeup, the Bhediya actor opted for kohled-lined eyes, contoured and blushed cheeks, and nude lip colour to round off the look.

Kajol

Kajol looked mesmerising at the Red Sea International Film Festival as she slipped into a black gown. The outfit featured knot detail in the center of the bodice, which accentuated her curves, and also a front slit. She paired the look with black sandals and accessorised with a pair of earrings. She side-parted her hair and tied them in a neat bun.

