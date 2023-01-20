scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Flashback Friday: Disha Patani to Shahid Kapoor, celebrities impress with their stupendous fashion game

Statement numbers and Indian outfits dominated celebrity social media this week -- take a look

Check out the hottest outfits of this week.

Celebrities know how to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. But last week, many of them took their style many notches higher, impressing in a mix of ethnic and western ensembles. While some posed in their traditional best for the occasion of Sankranti and Pongal, others took social media by storm in comfy and chic dresses. Here is a look at some of our favourite looks from the week that was. Let us know which ones you like the best!

Shahid Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor looked sharp in a tan suit that he paired with a crisp white shirt. Sharing his pictures on Instagram, he cheekily captioned the post “White collar criminal”. Posing in classic aviators and a pair of black formal shoes, Shahid looked absolutely dapper.

Sonam Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor took the traditional route for her Makar Sankranti look last week. She donned a deep purple and crimson silk organza jamdani dupatta and a Chikankari anarkali by designer Gaurang Shah. Statement chaandbaalis, neatly tied hair, and barely-there makeup completed the regal look.

Janhvi Kapoor 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Another actor who got in touch with her roots for the festive day was Janhvi Kapoor. She posted a ‘Happy Pongal’ post on her Instagram page in which she was seen wearing a golden lehenga. She teamed the outfit with statement earrings and a maangtika.

Malaika Arora

This week, it was a tiered dress for model and host Malaika Arora. The long dress with a plunging neckline by designer Naeem Khan featured shades of muted pinks, oranges and purples and layers of tassels that made it a head-turner. The 49-year-old kept it classy with basic hairdo and minimal makeup.

Mrunal Thakur

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in a classy Kate Spade dress. She shared her pictures on Instagram, that she captioned: “Alexa play inthandham 2.0”, a reference to her song Inthandham from the movie Sita Ramam, which is popular online. The black dress featured colourful spiral motifs, and Mrunal kept it simple by teaming it with a pair of golden hoops.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani raised the temperature as she posed in a monochrome leopard-printed Calvin Klein bralette styled with denims. The unbuttoned jeans and tousled hair, made fans leave a string of hearts and emojis full of love in the comments.

