Flashback Friday: Sidharth Malhotra to Malaika Arora, celebs who put their best fashion foot forward this week

Without further ado, let’s round up the best looks from this week that left us in absolute awe.

Malaika Arora ensures to take her fashion game a notch higher with every look. This time, she was seen wearing a sequin pantsuit from Ralph and Russo styled with a matching high-neck top. Keeping it super glam, she completed the look with statement earrings and glossy makeup.

Sidharth Malhotra sure knows how to make heads turn with his style picks. From ethnic wear to beachy shirts, he can ace it all with equal ease and comfort. This week, the Student of the Year actor painted the town read in a monotone creation by designer Manish Malhotra.

Hina Khan dazzled in a white shimmery bodycon dress that featured butterfly sleeves. With her hair styled in soft, wavy curls, she opted for minimal accessories to complete the look.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked elegant in a black strapless straight-fit gown featuring a sweetheart neck and cut-out around the waist. She teamed her look with black open-toe stilettoes, and nude makeup.

Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a classic biker jacket teamed with light blue ripped jeans and a plain white t-shirt. The wet hair look added the perfect finishing touches.

Disha Patani looked drop-dead gorgeous black halter-neck dress with a deep plunge neckline and thigh-high slit. Her short hair was done up in the 90s style with the ends rolled inwards. She added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick.