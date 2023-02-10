Flashback Friday: Shraddha Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs put their best fashion foot forward

In keeping with the current trends, celebrities constantly evolve their style and experiment with their outfits — be it with colours, cuts, silhouettes, or prints. As such, this week too, many of them thoroughly impressed us with their fashion-forward sartorial choices. From monochromatic to contemporary traditional looks, our favourite Bollywood celebs gave us oodles of style inspiration to take a cue from. So, check out our top picks from the week.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor impressed us with her monochromatic, all-pink feminine look in a petal pink tie-up corset top styled with a matching mini skirt and blazer. The actor wore chic star-shaped golden earrings and golden bracelets to accessorise the look. Matching the vibe of her look, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor opted for fresh, glowy makeup with white manicured nails, and kept her blow-dried hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh dazzled in a heavily embellished Seema Gujral lehenga set in silver that was styled with a beige coloured dupatta. The 32 year old wore a dainty diamond choker necklace along with diamond bangles in one hand, as a soft pink lip shade, strong eyebrows and a glowy makeup added the finishing touches. If you have a wedding or sangeet ceremony to attend, this will make for a head-turning look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul singh (@rakulpreet)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy went monochromatic in a deep blue crop top paired with matching high waist pants and a long coat. While opting for kohled eyes and muted lips, Brahmastra actor wore only a few rings to bring her look together. She kept her long, straight hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna kept in fun in an ivory crop top paired with a matching sarong and an open jacket. The 26-year-old Pushpa actor wore strappy black sandals, small hoop earrings with her beach-ready look. Her dazzling smile completed the look beautifully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi opted for a bold and dramatic look in a black and golden Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari. The sheer black net sari had blaze gold accents printed on it along with feather detailing at the hem. It was paired with a strapless glittery blouse. Huma opted for bold eye make up, soft lips, black nail paint and tied back hair in a bun, as glass design drop earrings along with diamond rings completed her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha chanelled a bohemian vibe with her latest outing — a white jacket top with traditional pattern work teamed with a dhoti-skirt. The actor wore silver jewellery, and opted for red nails to match the feather detailing at the hem of the sleeves of her jacket, and completed the look with dark eyeshadow and muted lips.

