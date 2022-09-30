Flashback Friday: Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs keep it glitzy and glam

Friyay is here, and so is the roundup of the most glamorous looks of the week! Just like every week, Bollywood divas left no stone unturned in making us stop and take note of their impeccable sartorial choices. Glitters and bright colours dominated the wardrobe of your favourite celebrities, and we are thoroughly impressed.

Take a look at who all made it to the list of the best-dressed celebs of this week.

For the promotions of her upcoming release Ponniyin Selvan 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in a heavily embroidered red suit by designer Manish Malhotra. The actor accessorised it with a layered gold neckpiece, bracelet, a pair of earrings, and golden heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Keeping it subtle yet chic, Mira Kapoor was seen blending modern with a hint of traditional style. Mira wore an off-white sequinned top with cape sleeves and paired it with flared shimmery trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Vidya Balan looked fierce in a black slit sari with a lace blouse and a sheer black jacket. With her hair tied in a neat bun, the actor completed the look with long dangling earrings, glam makeup, and transparent heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Ananya Panday kept it ethnic in a golden lehenga set with intricate embroidery work and panelled hemline. She paired it with a halter-neck golden blouse and matching zari dupatta.

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday looked gorgeous (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold in a sequinned gown with a sweetheart neckline and a short train. She left her wavy hair open and added the finishing touches with minimal makeup and accessories.

Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur opted for a rather experimental look as she made an appearance wearing an Anamika Khanna ensemble consisting of an embellished plunging blouse with a grey dhoti-style skirt and an embellished blue long jacket. She completed the look with bold eye makeup, a pair of studs, and bright blue heels.

Mrunal Thakur experimented with her style (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur experimented with her style (Source: Varinder Chawla)

