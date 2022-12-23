Flashback Friday: Shehnaaz Gill to Genelia Deshmukh, celebs shine in ethnic looks

Yet another week is coming to a close and our favourite celebrities are making sure we conclude it on a fashionable note. With weddings and festivities being the flavour of the season, we saw B-town divas turning up in stunning ethnic ensembles this week. From easy-breezy saris to embellished kurta sets, they kept their sartorial choices versatile and incredibly chic. Here’s a roundup of some of the best traditional looks of the week gone by.
Shehnaaz Gill is amping up her fashion game, with every new look! While attending a wedding recently, she slipped into a white sari featuring multicoloured floral prints. The six yards was paired with a matching floral strappy blouse and lilac-coloured pearl choker and earrings. With her hair tied in a low bun, she rounded off this look with glam makeup.
Rakul Preet’s latest lehenga look is perfect for wedding festivities. She was seen wearing a sage green lehenga featuring golden gota patti work all over. It was teamed with a matching half-sleeved blouse and an embellished zari dupatta. A pair of huge silver earrings, embellished juttis and subtle makeup completed her look.
Ananya Panday looked ethereal in this simple beige sari by designer Arpita Mehta. To make it fit for the festive season, it was paired with a strappy heavily-embellished golden blouse, dangling earrings, a golden clutch, and a bindi.
For those who love experimenting, Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest look should be on your list! She wore a white body-hugging long lehenga with a matching strappy blouse. The embellished ensemble by Shehla Khan was teamed with a see-through white dupatta featuring golden border.
Keeping it incredibly elegant, Genelia Deshmukh wore a white organza sari featuring scattered silver gota patti work. It was paired with a plain white strappy blouse, hoop earrings, silver heels and glowing makeup.
Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, impressed us in this green suit which featured brown prints on the bodice, hemline, and matching pants. It was teamed with a zari dupatta and accessorised with a heavy stone-studded choker, earrings and a pair of juttis.
