Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Flashback Friday: Sara Ali Khan to Nora Fatehi, celebrities stun us with their fantastic fashion game

Check out top celebrity fashion picks from the week that just went by

bollywood divas fashionCelebrities impressed us with their fashion choices. (Pic source: Instagram/Hina Khan, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan)

Celebrity looks are always in sync with what’s trending in the world of fashion. So, they not only introduce us to newer trends but also share tips to ace and carry off what’s trending with effortless style. As such, every week, we are introduced to a new set of styles that are eclectic, unique, bright, chic, and of course, head-turners in their own right. And this week was no different, as we spotted a variety of fashion-forward styles donned by Bollywood divas that included ethnic, western, and even swimwear.

So, if you are looking for inspiration, search no further and check out our Flashback Friday picks for your weekly dose of vitamin F (aka vitamin fashion!)

Sara Ali Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan looked like a vision in this beautiful white cotton gharara set with dainty black embroidery and mirror work over it. The Atrangi Re actor wore the traditional ensemble for a day out in Sydney, Australia. Sara is known to love juttis and was seen wearing a pair of white juttis with her gharara. She also wore dangling silver earrings and bangles in one hand, as she opted for kohl eyes and minimal makeup. She also left her tresses open in a middle parting.

Kriti Sanon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti aced the casual chic look in a black crop top paired with black Valentino blazer that had metal buttons and white detailing at the collar. The 32 years old wore wide legged light blue ribbed jeans with it. Kriti also wore black sunglasses and tied her hair back in a bun with flicks on either sides. A choker chain necklace along with a long chain with a dainty pendant completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha looked incredible in a colourful bodycon midi dress. Keeping it minimal, she opted for natural makeup and winged eyeliner, and added the finishing touches with a tousled hairdo.

Hina Khan

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

For all the beach lovers, Hina Khan’s white monokini look is what you need! The chic swimwear featured a ruffled sleeve on one side, and a cutout detail on the torsa. Matching sun visor cap,  and golden jewellery complemented the look beautifully.

Nora Fatehi

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

We just could not take our eyes off Nora Fatehi in this asymmetrical lime dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. The dress also featured a cut-out under the bust along with a  high slit and an eye-catching open back. Nora wore the iconic serpent design watch and other accessories by Bvlgari, as nude lips and well defined shimmery eyes completed her look.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
