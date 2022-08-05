Flashback Friday: Sara Ali Khan to Deepika-Ranveer, celebs who exuded glamour this week

B-Town celebrities have always been our go-to inspiration when it comes to beauty and style. And when the week itself was about glamour and fashion — Mijwan Fashion Show and the India Couture Week — it was bound to be an extravaganza. Oh, and it was!

Many celebrities were spotted putting their best fashion foot forward on the ramp, and even off of it — and well, impressing us with their impeccable style. So, without further ado, let’s look at some of the most fashionable moments from the (super stylish) week that was.

Exuding vintage vibes, Janhvi Kapoor was a sight to behold in a black embroidered sari that featured floral patches. We like how the Good Luck Jerry actor kept it simple by opting for a neat mid-pony hairdo and teardrop earrings to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

If there is one actor who never fails to wow us with her sartorial elegance, it would — hands down — be Shilpa Shetty. And she did it yet again with her bedazzling look on the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 ramp as she turned turned muse for designer Dolly J. As always, Shilpa looked lovely as she sashayed down the ramp in cut-out gown with pockets!.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

No fashion book is complete without a mention of the fashionista herself. Malaika Arora, this week, slipped into a satin yellow thigh-high slit gown featuring a cowl neckline with lace detailing. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was the perfect blend of glamour, sexy and chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Sara Ali Khan owned the runway in Falguni Shane Peacock’s creation — an intricately embellished blue lehenga set. The Kedarnath actor created magic in the creation from the designer duo’s couture collection — ‘Love Forever’ which, according to the collection note, is inspired by “Indo-Parisian culture and architecture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Alia Bhatt has been paving the way for many new trends in maternity style. From traditional to western, the actor has aced her looks with utmost ease and elegance. Most recently, she was seen in heavily ripped denim paired with an oversized blazer as she promoted her upcoming film, Darlings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pulled out all the style stops as they made their royal runway debut at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. Exuding unmatched royalty and elegance, the couple walked the ramp in embellished creations by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

While the Piku actor walked the ramp in a embroidered lehenga set with a dramatic cape, Ranveer complemented her look in a black sherwani.

