Friday, August 12, 2022

Flashback Friday: Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday, celebs who wowed with their impeccable style this week

From magnificent lehenga sets to street style fashion -- celebs grabbed eyes with their sartorial picks.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 5:00:25 pm
Falshback Friday, Ananya Panday, Rashmika, Huma QureshiCheck out the best fashion moments of the week. (Ananya Panday/Instagram, PR handout, Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

Every week, B-town celebrities serve various diverse and jaw-dropping styles that make heads turn in awe. Be it for a promotional event, a talk show, awards night, or just a celebration of the self, actors have left no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward.

This week too, many of them were spotted impressing us with their impeccable style. So let’s round up the best looks that set the internet ablaze this week.

Esha Gupta looked drop-dead gorgeous in a cut-out metallic dress featuring a thigh-high slit from Ambika Lal gown. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the actor opted for a neat mid-pony hairdo and dainty earrings that accentuated her facial features.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Rashmika Mandanna aced comfy chic fashion in a Payal Khandwala outfit that consisted of a black satin shirt paired with brocade bronze flare pants. She styled her look with a statement choker, heavy bangles, and a pair of hanging earrings. Tousled hairdo and subtle makeup added the finishing touches.

ALSO READ |Sonam Kapoor aces maternity fashion in an off-shoulder ensemble
Rashmika Mandanna, Sita Ramam Rashmika Mandana wearing Payal Khandwala for Sita Ramam’s promotions. (Source: PR handout)

A sight to behold, Mrunal Thakur looked regal in an intricately embellished silver lehenga set that featured beads and floral lattice work. Keeping it elegant, the completed the look with softly-styled hair, a choker, and a hint of colour on her lips.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Huma Qureshi, who is busy promoting Maharani, aced colour blocking and how! She looked dazzling in a hot pink co-ord set teamed with a lavender blazer. Pink lips, and a statement neckpiece and earrings set completed the look.

ALSO READ |Manushi Chhillar layers her purple monokini with a sequined shrug, and we are impressed!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Ananya Panday, all set for the release of Liger, has been playing with the many fashion trends! This time, her sartorial pick veered towards street style fashion as she slipped into a fluorescent mini skirt and a matching collared crop top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Anusha Dandekar amped up the bling quotient in a signature Manish Malhotra mini dress from his latest collection Diffuse. Featuring a dipped neckline and fringe trim, the outfit was colourful and bedazzling in equal measure. In keeping with the vibe of the look, the VJ styled her hair in curls — that totally stole the show, too.

ALSO READ |Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in an ethnic ensemble; see pics

