Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh to Sonam Bajwa, celebs who impressed the fashion police this week

B-town celebrities sure know how to impress with their stunning and diverse style, and this week was no different with some of our favourite celebs channeling their inner fashionista and slaying while at it.

So without further ado, we bring you the best looks from this week.

Be it western or traditional, Esha Gupta can effortlessly ace it all. Looking regal as ever, the actor donned an embellished lavender lehenga set that she accesorised with jewellery consisting of a heavy kundan choker and a mathapatti. With her hair styled in beachy waves, the completed the look with subtle makeup.

If looks could kill, the king of quirks Ranveer Singh would be in trouble this week. Charming his way into hearts, he aced formal wear in a classy black suit teamed with a pair of tinted shades.

Khushi Kapoor looked captivating in an all-black ensemble, striking glam poses for the camera. The Archies actor slipped into a co-ord set featuring a noodle strap bralette top and a matching skirt, both exuding allure with detailed triangle cutouts.

Shefali Shah‘s fluorescent kurta-palazzo pair is perfect for that all-girls brunch. Allowing her attire to do all the talking, she kept her accessories minimal with classic golden hoops and finger rings.

Don’t we all love putting together a chic yet comfy look when stepping out to shop till you drop? Sonam Bajwa did that too in a thigh-high slit skirt, short semi-formal jacket, both tied together with a basic white crop top and sports shoes.

No look book is complete without the diva Malaika Arora gracing us with her presence. Oozing elegance yet again, she left us smitten in an orange sequined bodycon dress paired with a stylish clutch.

