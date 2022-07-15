Flashback Friday: Ranbir Kapoor to Hina Khan, celebs who aced the style game this week

When it comes to stepping out in style, B-town celebs have always been our go-to inspiration. Always keeping their best fashion foot forward, these style icons know how to make heads turn every single time they step out. So, like we always say — this week was no different as celebs not only impressed the fashion police but also set massive style goals!

Without further ado, let’s round up the best looks from this week that left us in absolute awe.

As always, Hina Khan impressed us with her sartorial pick — an embroidered grey kurti styled with a matching skirt and dupatta with tassel detailing. Allowing her heavy outfit to do all the talking, she completed the look with a white beaded choker, matching earrings, and a messy bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Gauahar Khan stole the show in a pearl and crystal embroidered gown on cotton silk fused fabric. Designed by Samant Chauhan, the dress was highlighted by zari work and featured a high neck style and a sweetheart cut-out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samant Chauhan (@samantchauhan)

Dia Mirza looked drop-dead gorgeous in a hand embroidered pichwai sari carefully crafted by the craftsmen of Banaras. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse and accesorised with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Yet again, Malaika Arora makes it to our weekly list — this time, oozing elegance in a white sheer sari by Dilnaz Karbhary. The fashionista teamed the drape with a strappy bralette-style sequined blouse and matching heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor set the internet ablaze with their impeccable style choices for a promotional photoshoot for their upcoming film, Shamshera. The duo raised the temperature with the Barfi actor dressed in a black ganji teamed with a floral shirt and white pants, and the Befikre star in a one-shoulder dress that featured a cut-out detailing on one side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are not only friendship goals; the starlets also set massive style goals! Recently on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi was seen in a shimmering gown, while Sara opted for a mini dress with a white collared bow style neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The show stoppers of this week were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla who radiated diva vibes as they took over the streets of London. Throwing glamour like confetti, they reminded netizens of the iconic sisterhood portrayed by a group of four women in the show Sex And The City.

