Flashback Friday: This week, celebs took their fashion game many notches higher

Fashion is always evolving, and so is our favourite celebs’ wardrobe. Anything trending catches their eyes, and they are soon seen embracing the same and making statements while at it. Also, it needs no retelling that their love for ethnic ensembles, especially the sari, is evergreen and they do not leave a chance to adorn the six yards of grace. This week, celebrity fashion was a heady mix of traditional and modern, as B-Town divas went all out with floral prints and riots of colours. Take a look at who wore what.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is surely amping her fashion game and how! The Liger actor slayed in a black jumpsuit that featured a front cut-out detail. The skin-tight jumpsuit by Elisabetta Franchi came with a wide boat neckline and featured a cut-out under her breast held in the center by a crystal ring, showing off her toned midriff. The actor accessorised the look with a chunky diamond necklace, drop earrings, ear cuffs, and a stack of bracelets in both her hands. To complete the look, she chose pointed glittering strappy heels, straight hair, blushed cheeks, and nude lips.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhediya, is setting major fashion goals. The actor recently left us awestruck in a flowy floral maxi dress. The multicolour chiffon outfit featured big roses and long ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline. The dress was cinched at the waist with a belt adorned with a black rose. She paired the look with metallic pencil heels. For the glam quotient, she opted for shimmery eyes, well-contoured cheeks, and coral lips, and left her tresses open in soft curls.

Dia Mirza

Dia, known for her exquisite picks and sustainable fashion experiments, can ace any look effortlessly. Serving us yet another steal-worthy look, the actor wowed in a chic ensemble. Dia wore a sleeveless single-breasted blazer with a matching belt that she wore over a black top and paired it with the matching pants. She accessorised the look with a layered gold neckpiece, and wore a pair of black sandals. Opting for soft glam, Dia chose subtle eyes makeup, contoured features, and nude lips.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul was seen in an embroidered ivory drape, which she paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse that featured a plunging infinity hemline. She rounded off her look with a pair of ornate jhumkis, a ring, and soft glam makeup and chose to leave her hair open.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha looked radiant in a floral maxi dress. The sleeveless outfit featured a V neckline and frill. The actor styled her hair in soft curls and accessorised the look with a pair of hoops, as a natural makeup look added the perfect finishing touches.

