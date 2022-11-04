Flashback Friday: From Malaika Arora to Rakul Singh, celebs make bold and funky style choices

Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to impress us with their sartorial picks, and in the quest to stand out, they regularly experiment with various looks and silhouettes. This week, we bring you a host of stars who chose to make quirky, edgy, and bold choices and left us stunned with their exquisite selections.

So, here are some of the best fashion moments from the week that went by.

Malaika Arora

Malaika never shies away from experimenting with her wardrobe. In keeping with the same, she recently made a jaw-dropping statement and we are all for it. Malaika looked ravishing in an off-white mini blazer dress that has long sleeves, a plunging V neckline, and a shawl lapel collar. The ensemble featured beige and gold intricate embroidery and tassel additions on the border and a slit in the front. The reality TV judge paired the dress with sheer black stockings and suede pointed-heeled boots, as she accessorised the look with a statement choker and choose dewy makeup with well-defined brows, contoured cheeks, smoky eyes, and nude lips to add the finishing touches. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and painted her nails black.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh surely knows how to make a splash with her fashion choices and her recent look is proof. The actor gave a modern twist to a traditional lehenga and the result was jaw-dropping. She cleverly styled the black and gray patchwork and hand-painted denim long skirt with a black t-shirt and a pair of matching sneakers. For the glam quotient, Rakul chose bangles and statement earrings.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is in India after a long gap of three years, is already making statements with her sartorial picks. In her first look, the actor rocked a co-ord set that featured multi-coloured patterns all over. She paired the crop top that featured a plunging neckline with high-waisted pants. She tied her hair in a messy high ponytail and wore a pair of gold earrings, a matching bracelet, and a black choker.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Mili, is a true fashionista. The diva recently rocked a red printed co-ord set — a strappy crop top with a flared skirt — and accessorised the look with a beautiful sky-blue necklace. She left her hair open into soft curls and opted for subtle makeup.

Katrina Kaif

From traditional to casual, Katrina Kaif knows how to turn heads with her looks. The actor made a statement in six yards of grace by pairing it with unusual footwear– a pair of printed sneakers. Katrina paired the pink sari that featured a thin golden border with a mustard plain high-neck collared blouse. Keeping the look simple, the Phone Bhoot actor chose to leave her hair open and flaunted bangs. For makeup, she chose kohled eyes, blush on cheeks, and brown lips.

