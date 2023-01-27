Flashback Friday: This week, celebrities hit it out of the park with their impeccable style

Celebrities are known to set style and glamour goals with their stunning sartorial picks. This week was no different as our favourite fashionistas — Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta — and others, once again, impressed us with their fashion A-game. We witnessed a variety of styles, ranging from power dressing in pantsuits to soft feminine looks and glammed-up party and date night ensembles, each of which left us swooning. So, here are the picks that we bookmarked for you from the week that went by. Let us know which ones you like the best!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor had us mesmerised with her latest photoshoot in a traditional white sari with a golden border. The Good Luck Jerry actor left her long tresses open in a middle parting, and flaunted kohl-rimmed eyes. Janhvi also wore a dainty beaded necklace to complete her dreamy look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opted for a chic monochromatic look in a neon bralette and skirt set. Kriti wore chunky gold bracelets, hoop earrings, and rings to accessorize her look. Her hair was tied in a high bun, with a centre parting at the crown and flicks coming out from both sides. The actor opted for barely there make-up to complete her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora gave us a masterclass in power dressing in a white Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna pantsuit that she paired with a sequin silver top by RSVP. Malaika kept her long wavy hair open. The reality show judge had her long nails painted red and wore a large statement emerald and diamond ring, among other accessories. For makeup, she opted for brown lips, strong eyebrows, and a subtle winged eyeliner.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta’s rustic feminine look in a white and green Gauri and Nainika long dress has us obsessed. Esha’s dress was also belted at the waist and had two black flowers attached to it, making it more detailed and at the same time accentuating her svelte frame. The actor wore nude makeup and tied her hair in a low messy bun to complete her effortlessly enchanting look.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi gave us a tutorial in layering and colour blocking this winter with her latest look. The actor also showed us how to incorporate mini skirts in the winter wardrobe with effortless ease. Huma kept it stylish as she teamed the skirt with a black high neck top, a blazer, black stockings, and a black long overcoat to keep her extra warm. The actor wore matching black pumps and oversized silver hoop earrings to complete the chic look. Well, we are taking notes, Huma!

Disha Patani

Disha Patani raised the temperatures in a figure hugging nude embellished dress that featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high middle slit and cut-outs at the waist. Allowing the dazzling outfit to do all the talking, Disha opted for a no makeup makeup look and wore silver strappy heels.

