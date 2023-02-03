Flashback Friday: Kriti Sanon to Shriya Saran, celebrities raise mercury levels with their jaw dropping looks

Celebrities love to glam up and impress with their fashion game every time they make an appearance. And, it was no different this week as we spotted them in a variety of looks ranging from traditional to party-wear and casual chic. So we thought of sharing some of these super chic looks with you, in case you have a party or event to attend. You can thank us later!

Alia Bhatt

New mommy Alia Bhatt impressed us with her soft, feminine, casual-chic look. Recently, Alia wore a printed mini-skirt with a matching cardigan co-ord set, which featured huge pink floral prints all over. To accessorise the look, the Highway actor wore gold bracelets in one hand and left her hair softly-styled hair open. She opted for nude lips and minimal makeup to add the finishing touches.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made heads turn in a blue figure-hugging midi with cut-out detailing. The outfit also featured a thigh high slit, exposing Kriti’s toned thighs. The actor opted for huge statement gold earrings, a gold bracelet, and rings to accessorise her look. Kriti teamed the outfit with gold-toned high heels and gold toned shimmery makeup to complete her look, and styled her hair in a middle-parted high bun with flicks.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looked ethereal in an exquisite, traditional orange-red silk Kanjivaram sari. The actor wore a stunning polki and emerald necklace, maang tikka, earrings and waistband to accessorise her look. Pooja had her long hair tied in a braid with gajra intertwined in it, as soft, glowing makeup completed her look.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran looked terrific in a green dress with plunging neckline and thigh high slit. The actor wore black heels and carried a golden clutch with her ensemble. Shriya ditched accessories and instead opted for black kohled eyes, nude lips and soft pink blush on, along with body glitter oil. Hair styled in beachy waved elevated the oomph factor.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari impressed us in a strapless, sweat-heart neckline black peplum top with vintage golden floral design all over it. The actor wore it with matching wide leg trousers and wore a gold necklace, earrings and chunky gold bracelets in one hand. Aditi had her hair blow dried in soft curls and opted for a barely-there makeup look.

