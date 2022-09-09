Flashback Friday: Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, celebs who elevated the style quotient

Bollywood celebs sure know how to serve head-turning looks. From Tara Sutaria’s sizzling black leather ensemble to Alia Bhatt’s soft pastel look, they were on top of their fashion game this week.
Here’s a round-up of looks that caught our attention in the last few days.
View this post on Instagram
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt stunned in a soft purple blazer over a white top and blue jeans. Her makeup was soft and minimal, and a pair of gold hoops added a dash of glamour to the look.
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple and chic in a sleeveless white ribbed top and a pair of blue denim shorts. The actor’s natural and clean makeup further added to the street-style allure of the look.
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar went for a retro look in a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble – a polka-dotted scarf and an all-black attire. His Gucci sunglasses further elevated his style!
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif kept it fresh and fun in a peach, yellow, and ochre knitted sweater. We love how the look was effortless and minimal with subtle accessories and makeup.
View this post on Instagram
Tara Sutaria donned a black leather jacket, black leather pants and a black crop top for a photo shoot. She looked ravishing with her long wavy hair set free along with nude makeup.
View this post on Instagram
Last, but definitely not the least, Ananya Panday turned up the heat under the Capri sun in a chic green bikini paired with some cute gold jewellery.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!