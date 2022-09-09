scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Flashback Friday: Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, celebs who elevated the style quotient

A look at celebrities who served some stunning looks this week

Don't miss out on the coolest fashion moments of the week.

Bollywood celebs sure know how to serve head-turning looks. From Tara Sutaria’s sizzling black leather ensemble to Alia Bhatt’s soft pastel look, they were on top of their fashion game this week.

Here’s a round-up of looks that caught our attention in the last few days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt stunned in a soft purple blazer over a white top and blue jeans. Her makeup was soft and minimal, and a pair of gold hoops added a dash of glamour to the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple and chic in a sleeveless white ribbed top and a pair of blue denim shorts. The actor’s natural and clean makeup further added to the street-style allure of the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar went for a retro look in a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble – a polka-dotted scarf and an all-black attire. His Gucci sunglasses further elevated his style!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif kept it fresh and fun in a peach, yellow, and ochre knitted sweater. We love how the look was effortless and minimal with subtle accessories and makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria donned a black leather jacket, black leather pants and a black crop top for a photo shoot. She looked ravishing with her long wavy hair set free along with nude makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Last, but definitely not the least, Ananya Panday turned up the heat under the Capri sun in a chic green bikini paired with some cute gold jewellery.

