Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Flashback Friday: Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar, celebs who made head-turning fashion statements

Take a look at the B-town celebs that exuded glam this week.

friday fashionCheck out the best fashion moments of the week. (Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar/Instagram)

B-town celebs have always been our go-to inspiration for all things beauty and style. These fashion icons know how to make heads turn every single time they step out. So, like we always say — this week was no different as celebs not only impressed the fashion police but also set massive style goals! Without further ado, let’s round up the best looks from this week that left us in absolute awe.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has lately been setting maternity fashion goals. Bringing back the classic polka style, she donned a red polka-dotted midi dress that screamed chic yet comfy fashion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Katrina Kaif was a sight to behold as she looked regal in a green embellished sari. Her ensemble stole the limelight as she opted for drop earrings and let her beautiful hair flow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Talking about Katrina, her other half looked equally charming in a black tuxedo. Vicky Kaushal’s choice of black sunglasses made him look quite dapper.

ALSO READ |‘Success and failure shouldn’t be taken seriously’: Vicky Kaushal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Swara Bhaskar‘s co-ord set that had wild cats printed on them featured a crop top and flowy pants tied together with a knee-length jacket. Her attire makes for the perfect look for an all-girls brunch plan.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

The king of quirks Karan Johar slipped into an embroidered velvet tuxedo paired with crisp white shirt, dazzling shoes and classic KJo style sunglasses that exuded glam.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Our very own desi girl, Janhvi Kapoor, left us in awe of her style in an all-white sari teamed with a bikini-style blouse. She kept her accessories minimalistic with signature earrings that elevated the ensemble.

