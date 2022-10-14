Flashback Friday: This week, celeb style was all about funky prints and pastel hues

Every year, Lakmé Fashion Week sees many celebrities sashaying down the ramp in exquisite creations by ace designers. But, it is no different off-the-ramp, as B-Town fashionistas keep it equally glamourous at the airport, red carpet events, or trailer launches, and streets of London! So, much like every Friday, we present to you some head-turning celeb looks that impressed us thoroughly.

To sum it up for you, this festive week was all about funky prints, pastel hues, and casual looks. So without much ado, allow us to present the weekly roundup that we have curated specially for you.

Here we go!

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Besties Malaika and Kareena made the streets of London their runway as the stylish duo set massive vacay style goals. While Kareena was seen in a black and white woolen vest, a white full-sleeved top, jeans, a black YSL sling bag, Malaika kept it uber stylish in a black trench coat, white pullover, and white pants. Both of them added a hint of colour to their looks with red lipstick, and round it off with white sneakers.

Karan Johar

In his own words, Karan Johar was “going through a purple patch” this week, and we loved it! Seen in a printed purple blazer by designer Dhruv Kapoor, the director-producer kept it super stylish by teaming it with a simple black t-shirt and lowers. He colour co-ordinated the look by accessorising it with purple-rimmed oversized shades, as he completed it with a neck chain.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor exuded fairytale vibes in a light pink flared tube dress featuring red polka dots and a corset styled bodice. Sharing some pictures from the washroom, she wrote: “As you can tell I love this dress.”

Katrina Kaif

For the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, PhoneBhoot, Katrina channeled flower power in a blazer set styled with a cream camisole. Amping up the glam quotient, the actor completed the look with perfectly blow-dried hair, subtle makeup, and a hint of colour on her lips.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who just knows how to always steal the show, was seen showcasing her fashion A-game at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week. At the event, the actor slipped into a beige Louis Vuitton dress featuring a round neckline, frills, and protruding shoulders. She accessorised the look with knee-length boots and a brown and yellow clutch. Dark lip shade, slicked back hairdo, and a glittery eye shadow added the finishing touches.

Ranveer Singh

There is no one like Ranveer Singh when it comes to experimenting with fashion and its many forms. This week, too, the Padmaavat actor was seen doing the same — in a funky pastel pink jacket and pants with huge red leaves printed on it. Keeping it all fun and casual, the actor rounded off the look with yellow shoes and orange-rimmed sunglasses.

