Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, celebs who amped up the glam quotient this week

Much like every week, celebrities stepped out in numerous stunning and diverse looks this week too. With their styles always on-point, they surely know how to make heads turn every time they step out.

So, let’s look back at those who impressed us with their sartorial picks this week.

Radiating pregnancy glow, Alia Bhatt cleverly hid her baby bump in a yellow halter neck mini dress by Valentino that was styled by her long-time stylist Ami Patel. Opting for minimal makeup and no accessories, the Brahmastra actor finished the look with hot pink flare heels.

Malaika Arora ensures to take her fashion game a notch higher with every look. This time, the fashionista did so in a beige slip gown featuring an alluring design on the front. She accessorised her outfit with beautiful diamond earrings.

Vaani Kapoor thoroughly impressed with her jaw-dropping looks during the promotion of her film Shameshera. In this picture, she can be seen donning a stunning black skirt that featured floral prints styled with a sequin strappy blouse. Keeping it chic, she paired the ensemble with hoop earrings, a stack of bangles, and hair tied in a ponytail.

Recently, Ranveer Singh was seen acing the traditional look in an all-white kurta-pajama styled with a classic blue Nehru jacket. He completed the look with a pair of brown shoes.

Disha Patani dazzled in a sequin silver skirt with a thigh-high slit styled with a neon lace full sleeves bralette top. The top featured a deep sweetheart neck with a small chest cut-out. A pair of glittery heels added the finishing touches.

Kareena Kapoor sent her fans in a tizzy with her latest look — an all-black Tom Ford satin pantsuit. The diva teamed it with an stylish bralette top and eye-catchy accessories.

