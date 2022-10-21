Flashback Friday: This week, celebs kept it festive, fun, and supremely fashionable

There is no occasion when Bollywood celebrities do not impress with their style. And it only gets better if the season is all about getting dressed and putting your best fashion foot forward. So, with Diwali parties, trailer launches, and film promotions on in full swing, we knew we were in for a treat; and, as always, our favourite stars did not disappoint us. As such, this week was no less than a fashion extravaganza with celebrities playing with traditional attire and silhouettes, and setting massive goals while at it. So, if you have been looking for outfit ideas for the festival season, we’ve got some super chic options that you can pick from.

So without much ado, we present the weekly roundup that we have curated specially for you.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar lit up the festive week with his inimitable style. Giving a ‘jhalak of festivities’, the director was seen in a black kurta and salwar set which he teamed with a gold embroidered sherwani by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In his own words, Karan Johar was a “shadow of gold” this week, and we loved it.

Katrina Kaif

Fashion is all about experimenting, and Katrina Kaif knows how to do it right! Busy promoting her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, Katrina was seen in a black leather mini dress that featured a one-shoulder sleeve. Wearing her hair in a high ponytail with a side parting, the actor opted for subtle makeup featuring glossy cheeks, black eyeshadow, and a nude lip shade.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, exuded glam vibes in a black sequin tube dress featuring a train, feather detailing at the hem, and a corset-style bodice. She rounded off the look with black strappy stilettoes, as her bronzy makeup and perfectly blow-dried hair added a bit of an edge to the look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked stunning in an orange brocade sharara set that she wore for a Diwali party. The blouse featured a plunging neckline and the geometric patterns — a win for every occasion! Pairing the outfit with an organza dupatta featuring an embroidered border, the actor opted for a golden choker and bangles to round off the look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The actor, who is also busy promoting his upcoming release with Katrina Kaif kept it all fun and casual. He donned an orange jacket and teamed with simple blue denims and white sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actor exuded massive festive vibes in a magenta lehenga set featuring floral prints, heavy embroidery, a satin cape jacket, and a blouse with spaghetti straps. Blushed cheeks, hints of highlighter, and a subtle eye makeup added the finishing touches. Wearing her hair in a half-up hairdo, she rounded off the look with silver earrings embellished with emerald stone.

