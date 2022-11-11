Flashback Friday: From Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon, divas keep it bright and bold

Bollywood stars are always up for experimenting and making unconventional choices when it comes to their sartorial picks. And this is how fashion actually works — there are no written rules, it is all about experimenting and excelling to bring out the best in you. That is exactly what our favourite stars have done this week.

As we bring you the weekly round-up, we must tell you that our Bollywood divas are not only redefining power dressing but also giving a twist and modern touch to traditional attire to make them more catchy and trendy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Topping the list this week is the desi girl, who is currently in India on a short trip. Making a splash with her pick, Priyanka re-defined power dressing in a Western-style pantsuit with heavy embroidery on it. The full-sleeved pantsuit comes with embellished floral designs with different varieties of flowers and foliage on a base of black. The 40-year-old styled the outfit with a pair of earrings, a messy high ponytail and a statement necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi, who is known for taking risks, looked fierce in an orange pantsuit. The full-sleeved plunging bodycon blazer was paired with matching wide-leg pants. The actor teamed it with strappy nudes and a pair of earrings. Going for a minimalist look, Huma let her outfit do all the taking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

You can never go wrong with a sari and Kriti Sanon’s latest traditional look will make you want to wear it even more. Kriti’s drape features abstract red, yellow, and black print on a white base. The actor teamed the sari with a black and white striped tube blouse. Keeping the accessories minimum, Kriti styled the look with a stack of black and white bangles in one hand. The hair tied in a messy ponytail and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

While Kriti chose abstract print, Nushrratt Bharuccha looked lovely in a fuchsia pink sari. She oozed glamour in the plain sari with lace border cleverly paired with a matching plunging blouse. For the glam quotient, the diva styled it with a chunky neckpiece and matching bracelets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Another actor who rocked the traditional look is Swara Bhasker who slipped into a red kurta set. The kurta with white embroidery cascading down on both sides of the outfit was teamed with the matching straight-fit pants that also featured embroidery on the sides. She styled the look with a silk overcoat and gold-toned neckpiece. For makeup, Swara opted for a dewy look with nude lips and hair drew to one side.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!