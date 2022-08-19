Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal to Mrunal Thakur, celebs who left us in awe of their style

Leaving us smitten with their style sense is something that B-town celebs have come to master. They ensure to take it up a notch higher every time they step out, be it in traditional ensembles or western wear. And, this week was no different!

So without further ado, we bring you the best looks from this week.

Neha Dhupia made a powerful statement by redefining the sari look. Donning a gorgeous multicoloured sari, she ditched the blouse and indeed looked fashion-forward in her choice of half-sleeve bright pink pleated top. She styled her hair in a neat bun and opted for minimal makeup and accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Bhumi Pednekar stunned the audience in an alluring ethnic set that featured a backless embellished blouse and a matching knee-high slit long skirt, tied together with a yellow cape-like jacket. With all eyes on the outfit, she paired it with a silver choker, cocktail ring, and heavy bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Also spotted wooing the audience this week was Vicky Kaushal who recently made a dashing appearance on the talk show, Koffee With Karan. The actor looked charming in pastel green flare trousers teamed with a matching blazer and pair of tinted sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

When it comes to power suits, Ananya Panday meant business in a formal suit-pant ensemble paired with a navy blue tube corset top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, Vaani Kapoor exuded elegance in a lemon colour gown comprising of ruffles and a thigh-high slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Mrunal Thakur stole the show in a beautiful white sheer sari. One can never go wrong with a hint of vintage, and the actor sure aced the ’80s vibe by posing beside a gramophone. Her dewy make-up and a well-done midi ponytail were also highlights of her ensemble.

