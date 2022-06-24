Flashback Friday: Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, celebs who won the style game this week

With every passing week, Bollywood celebrities are raising the fashion bar, and how! From chic monochrome ensembles to dazzling sequin attire, we spotted some stunning looks in the last few days. So, let’s look back at who impressed us with their sartorial picks this week as we eagerly await what the weekend has in store for us.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Kiara Advani, who is on an unmatchable style streak of late, left us impressed as she slipped into a body-hugging strapless off-white midi dress. The dress featured a corset-style bodice with fitted bottoms. It was teamed with minimal accessories and golden heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for all things glitter is not new. Once again, she set the temperatures soaring in a risqué strappy red sequin gown with a thigh-high slit. It was paired with matching knee-high boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Looking lovely as ever, Parineeti Chopra wore a strapless black tulle gown with intricate silver embroidery all over. The actor accessorised the look with drop earrings and a ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Nora Fatehi never fails to serve chic fashion goals. It was no different this time as she stepped out wearing a one-shoulder orange bodycon dress with a back-slit. Tying her hair in a pigtail, she accessorised the look with statement earrings and bright red heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In keeping with the ongoing summer trend, Esha Gupta was seen wearing a halter-neck fitted black gown with cutouts on the waist. The actor kept it elegant with diamond accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Jacqueline Fernandez looked pristine in this all-white ensemble consisting of a lace crop top with a pair of matching flared trousers and a sheer white cape. However, it was her statement diamond neckpiece that elevated this look further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Oozing glamour like none other, Shilpa Shetty wore a metallic pink strapless pleated gown with a thigh-high slit and a train.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty keeps it glamorous for ‘Nikamma’ promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Tell us about your favourite look!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!