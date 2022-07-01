scorecardresearch
Flashback Friday: Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday, celebs dazzle in ethnic looks

From saris to lehengas — actors rocked a variety of traditional styles!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 5:30:47 pm
friday fashion flashbackTake a look at the best fashion moments of the week (Source: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Every week, celebrities serve a host of stunning and diverse looks, and this week was no different. But the one thing that stood out in the last few days was B-Town’s love for ethnic looks as many actors were seen sporting gorgeous traditional ensembles. From saris to lehengas — they showed how you can turn heads at the next party you plan to attend.

Blending modern and traditional, Sara Ali Khan was a sight to behold in a purple and pink printed sari from designer Manish Malhotra‘s Diffuse collection. The six yards was styled with a matching sleeveless, ruffled blouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) 

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest look gave retro vibes and how! She wore a red lace sari with a matching blouse, which the actor accessorised with a pearl choker.

ALSO READ |Kiara Advani is a sight to behold in latest looks; check them out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar) 

Kriti Sanon stole the show in a heavily embellished golden sari that featured feathery details on the pallu and hemline. It was teamed with a matching full-sleeved blouse and minimal accessories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) 

Sonakshi Sinha aced the Indo-western look in an embroidered full-length jacket worn over a pink co-ord set consisting of a crop top and a flowy skirt. Tying her hair in a ponytail, the actor accessorised with a ring and a pair of jhumkis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) 

If you love wearing traditional ensembles but don’t like all the bling, Ananya Panday’s latest look can be your perfect inspiration. The Gehraiyaan actor was seen wearing a pink and white floral lehenga with a multicoloured strappy crop top and a matching dupatta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked elegant in a cutwork sari set by designer Bhumika Sharma. She kept it simple by accessorising it with silver jhumkis and a broad bracelet.

ALSO READ |Nushrratt Bharuccha on biggest fear when walking the ramp: ‘I always wear 6-inch heels, so…’

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a black silk organza sari paired with a blouse with pitta work and hand-beaten ghungroos. With her bun adorned with a white gajra, she completed the look with dangling earrings and bangles.

