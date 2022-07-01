Flashback Friday: Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday, celebs dazzle in ethnic looks

July 1, 2022 5:30:47 pm
Every week, celebrities serve a host of stunning and diverse looks, and this week was no different. But the one thing that stood out in the last few days was B-Town’s love for ethnic looks as many actors were seen sporting gorgeous traditional ensembles. From saris to lehengas — they showed how you can turn heads at the next party you plan to attend.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Blending modern and traditional, Sara Ali Khan was a sight to behold in a purple and pink printed sari from designer Manish Malhotra‘s Diffuse collection. The six yards was styled with a matching sleeveless, ruffled blouse.
View this post on Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar’s latest look gave retro vibes and how! She wore a red lace sari with a matching blouse, which the actor accessorised with a pearl choker.
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon stole the show in a heavily embellished golden sari that featured feathery details on the pallu and hemline. It was teamed with a matching full-sleeved blouse and minimal accessories.
View this post on Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha aced the Indo-western look in an embroidered full-length jacket worn over a pink co-ord set consisting of a crop top and a flowy skirt. Tying her hair in a ponytail, the actor accessorised with a ring and a pair of jhumkis.
View this post on Instagram
If you love wearing traditional ensembles but don’t like all the bling, Ananya Panday’s latest look can be your perfect inspiration. The Gehraiyaan actor was seen wearing a pink and white floral lehenga with a multicoloured strappy crop top and a matching dupatta.
View this post on Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked elegant in a cutwork sari set by designer Bhumika Sharma. She kept it simple by accessorising it with silver jhumkis and a broad bracelet.
View this post on Instagram
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a black silk organza sari paired with a blouse with pitta work and hand-beaten ghungroos. With her bun adorned with a white gajra, she completed the look with dangling earrings and bangles.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-