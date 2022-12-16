Flashback Friday: Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, celebs serve party-perfect looks

December 31 is knocking on our doors, and B-town celebrities are leaving no stone unturned in serving fashion goals for the many parities planned for New Year’s Eve. From Barbiecore to the good ol’ bling, there’s something for every sartorial taste. So without further ado, let’s dive into some of the best fashion looks of this week and bookmark the most stunning ones!

Janhvi Kapoor managed to ruffle a few feathers with her head-turning look at a recent awards ceremony. Looking nothing less than a mermaid, she opted for a neon green bodycon skirt with leaf motifs and scaled texture. It was paired with a matching halter-neck crop top, flaunting the actor’s enviable fitness. With her hair tied in a neat bun, she ditched all accessories to let this experimental outfit do all the talking.

Who better than Priyanka Chopra to turn to for style cues? The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright pink bodycon top with a plunging and embellished neckline. An oversized satin-textured cape jacket gave this look an opulent appeal. To accessorise the ensemble, Priyanka opted for diamond and emerald jewellery.

Prior to this, Deepika Padukone was seen acing the head-to-toe pink look as she wore an oversized blazer paired with matching pants and a top. With her hair tied in a Barbie-style high ponytail, she completed the look with dangling diamond earrings and hot pink pumps.

Kriti Sanon is emerging as the ultimate style diva and her latest look is proof! She impressed us in this white dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, waist cutouts, a thigh-high slit and a flower applique attached to her waist. The actor teamed the look with white stilettos and minimal accessories.

Kiara Advani, too, elevated the glamour quotient in a statement backless black gown with a plunging V-neckline, a thigh-high slit and a ruffled flowy bottom. She accessorised this look with a diamond and emerald neckpiece and black pumps.

Katrina Kaif brought back the good ol’ sequin charm in this shimmery strappy silver gown which hugged the actor like second skin. With glam makeup illuminating her face, she teamed this look with diamond hoops and bracelets.

Vicky Kaushal showcased his undeniable charm in this black tuxedo with a black bowtie and a crisp white shirt. Several silver embellishments embroidered into the blazer give this classic look a party-perfect appeal.

