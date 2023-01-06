scorecardresearch
Flashback Friday: Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora, celebs elevate the style quotient

From the good-ol’ blingy attire to head-turning silhouettes, the fashion quotient surely ran high in the last few days

flashback fridayCheck out the best looks of the week (Source: Instagram/ Alaya F, Malaika Arora, Diana Penty)
Flashback Friday: Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora, celebs elevate the style quotient
The first week of 2023 is almost over and our favourite celebrities have already set a fashionable tone for the year ahead. From the good-ol’ blingy attire to head-turning silhouettes, the glam quotient surely ran high in the last few days. If you have missed out on taking notes, take a look as we rewind some of the best looks of the week gone by.

Malaika Arora

 

The OG fashion queen, Malaika Arora, sure knows how to make jaws drop with her fashion outings. Her recent look was no different! She was seen wearing a red sequin mini dress featuring full sleeves, a plunging U-neckline and geometric multi-coloured patterns. Taking the style quotient further, she teamed this look with black stockings, black pumps and glam makeup.

Ananya Panday

 

The actor rang in the new year in a cutesy white one-shoulder mini dress that was knotted on one shoulder. To accessorise this look, she opted for white-coloured snake earrings, tan-brown flats and a huge pair of ‘2023’ glasses.

ALSO READ |Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan glows as she shares ‘first bump’ pictures; take a look

Diana Penty

 

Diana impressed us in this teal-blue shirt dress featuring shimmery textures and balloon sleeves. Perfect for a party, she styled it with a pair of heeled silver boots, dangling blue earrings, and a matching ring. With her left open, the actor added the finishing touches with soft natural makeup.

Anushka Sharma

 

Anushka welcomed the year wearing a stunning black-coloured Alexander McQueen dress featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, full sleeves and a see-through hemline. She accessorised the look with dangling diamond earrings and completed the look with side-swept hair.

Alaya F

 

Alaya looked beautiful as ever in this green one-shoulder mini dress. With her hair open in soft curls, she ditched all accessories and added to the glam with soft pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour. A pair of silver stilettos from Jimmy Choo completed her look.

