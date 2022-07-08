Flashback Friday: Deepika Padukone to Huma Qureshi, B-Town fashionistas who made heads turn this week

Week after week, Bollywood celebrities wow us with their style. Whether for a promotional event, a talk show, awards night, or just a celebration of the self, actors leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward. And trust us when we say that it was no different this week.

So without further ado, we bring you the best looks from the week that made headlines and also set the trends for the season!

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely gorgeous in a traditional pink and gold embroidered suit with polka dots all over. She styled it with a matching pink dupatta with a golden border and embroidered patches. For accessories, she opted for a pair of chandbalis and finished the look with a pair of stunning pointy-toe stilettos and her dazzling smile.

Alia Bhatt stole the show (and many hearts) with her pink cut-out mini dress which she wore for Koffee With Karan. Keeping it simple, the outfit from Magda Butrym was teamed with red pencil heels and her massive wedding diamond ring.

Kriti Sanon smashed it out of the park in a black and white jumpsuit which had an off-shoulder neckline and iconic cape sleeves. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her outfit ticked all the right boxes by being the perfect blend of chic, trendy, comfortable, and stylish. She accessorised the look with circular studs.

No week feels complete without a smashing look by Malaika Arora. This time she was seen dazzling in a sequined golden gown by designer Naeem Khan. She added a pop of colour to her monotone look by opting for an emerald jewellery set.

Palak Tiwari was a sight to behold in a plain sari styled with an embellished full-sleeves blouse with feather detailing. She kept it simple with subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls.

Anusha Dandekar wowed in an emerald green sari styled with an embellished blouse. In keeping with the colour theme, she accessorised the look with an exquisite diamond and emerald jewellery set. A hint of colour on the lips and side-swept hair completed the look.

The one celebrity who thoroughly impressed us this week is Huma Qureshi who took her fashion game many notches higher with her latest look. Entering her birthday month in style, Huma posed in a white cut-out bodysuit styled with a monochrome blazer. She left her hair loose and added an element of bling with golden hoops. Wine red lips added the perfect finishing touches.

