scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Flashback Friday: Celebs make bold fashion choices, wow in metallic and monochrome hues

From Shanaya Kapoor to Swara Bhasker, B-town divas kept it bold and sensuous

Check out the best looks of the week. (Shanaya Kapoor/Kiara Advani/ Swara Bhasker/ Instagram)

Taking their fashion game a notch higher, Bollywood divas once again proved that there is no holding them back when it comes to taking risks and putting their best fashion foot forward every time they step out. It was, as always, no different this time as our favourite style divas not only played with trends and cuts but also styles, shades, and silhouettes.

So, without much ado, we bring you the weekly roundup of the best looks that impressed us this week. Here you go!

Also Read |Flashback Friday: From Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon, divas keep it bright and bold

Shanaya Kapoor

 

Shanaya Kapoor set the temperature soaring in this bold denim-on-denim look. She ditched a top and instead draped a Balenciaga jacket on her body and paired it with light blue boyfriend jeans that was folded at the waist. Keeping her tousled hair open, the starlet opted for soft glam makeup to add the finishing touches.

Swara Bhasker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

 

Swara Bhasker dazzled in a gold-tone double-breasted embellished blazer dress. To amp up the glam quotient, she styled the look with a statement necklace that gave the illusion of a collar, and also a chunky ring. She left her mane open in beachy wave curls. For makeup, she went with nude shades as blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and nude brown lips rounded off her look.

Also Read |Flashback Friday: This week, celeb style was all about funky prints and pastel hues

Kiara Advani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 

If you thought co-ords are boring, you have definitely not had the chance to check out Kiara Advani‘s latest look. The actor made a bold fashion statement in a white co-ord dress that consisted of a button-down crop cardigan paired with a high waisted maxi skirt featuring a thigh high slit. Going for a dewy makeup look and hair styled in soft curls, Kiara paired the ensemble with metallic heels.

Alaya F

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Advertisement

Alaya F sizzled in a black dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a small cut-out on the midriff. The outfit’s body hugging thigh-high slit silhouette also featured layers. The actor went for a dewy look and styled the outfit with a sleek necklace set, a ring, and black heels. She left her hair loose in soft curls.

Janhvi Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

Janhvi Kapoor oozed oddles of glamour and flaunted her toned leg in an ivory-golden dress. The one shouldered dress with a sparkling silver bodice comes with a thigh high slit on the side. She kept the look minimal with soft glam makeup that included a kohled eyes, nude eye make up, and fuller nude lips.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir and the challenges that await himPremium
Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir and the challenges that await him

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:30:37 am
Next Story

Kotak Mutual Fund scams on the rise, warns company: How to spot fake Telegram groups

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

jehangir
Exhibition pays ode to wildlife with realistic and abstract works
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close