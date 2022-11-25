Flashback Friday: Celebs make bold fashion choices, wow in metallic and monochrome hues

Taking their fashion game a notch higher, Bollywood divas once again proved that there is no holding them back when it comes to taking risks and putting their best fashion foot forward every time they step out. It was, as always, no different this time as our favourite style divas not only played with trends and cuts but also styles, shades, and silhouettes.

So, without much ado, we bring you the weekly roundup of the best looks that impressed us this week. Here you go!

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor set the temperature soaring in this bold denim-on-denim look. She ditched a top and instead draped a Balenciaga jacket on her body and paired it with light blue boyfriend jeans that was folded at the waist. Keeping her tousled hair open, the starlet opted for soft glam makeup to add the finishing touches.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker dazzled in a gold-tone double-breasted embellished blazer dress. To amp up the glam quotient, she styled the look with a statement necklace that gave the illusion of a collar, and also a chunky ring. She left her mane open in beachy wave curls. For makeup, she went with nude shades as blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and nude brown lips rounded off her look.

Kiara Advani

If you thought co-ords are boring, you have definitely not had the chance to check out Kiara Advani‘s latest look. The actor made a bold fashion statement in a white co-ord dress that consisted of a button-down crop cardigan paired with a high waisted maxi skirt featuring a thigh high slit. Going for a dewy makeup look and hair styled in soft curls, Kiara paired the ensemble with metallic heels.

Alaya F

Alaya F sizzled in a black dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a small cut-out on the midriff. The outfit’s body hugging thigh-high slit silhouette also featured layers. The actor went for a dewy look and styled the outfit with a sleek necklace set, a ring, and black heels. She left her hair loose in soft curls.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor oozed oddles of glamour and flaunted her toned leg in an ivory-golden dress. The one shouldered dress with a sparkling silver bodice comes with a thigh high slit on the side. She kept the look minimal with soft glam makeup that included a kohled eyes, nude eye make up, and fuller nude lips.

