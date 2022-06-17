Flashback Friday: Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, celebrities who amped up the glam quotient this week

With offline events back in full swing, B-town celebrities are, once again, setting fashion goals with their dazzling sartorial picks. This week was no different as many stars stepped out in red carpet-worthy looks that had their fans swooning.

Here’s a round-up of our favourite looks of the week as we get all set for the much-awaited weekend!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Oozing feminity and unmatchable charm, Kriti Sanon slipped into a pink crystal gown with leather details. The sleeveless sheer gown featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Cutout dresses are the next big trend of the season and Janhvi Kapoor is all for it. She was recently spotted wearing a black gown featuring a plunging neckline, waist cutouts and a thigh-high slit. We love how she accessorised this look with a dainty emerald and diamond neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Trust Malaika Arora to elevate her fashion game with every new look. We are in complete awe of her body-hugging copper gown that accentuated her svelte frame. With a stack of necklaces and bracelets, the actor kept this look glamorous and eye-catching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Kiara Advani’s embellished white sari was a fresh change from the usual sequin saris. It was paired with a matching corset blouse, elevating the look further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sara Ali Khan stole the show in a stunning black dress by David Koma. The strappy gown featured sheer detail on the midriff, and a thigh-high slit. She ditched all accessories, letting this statement outfit steal all the attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Stepping away from his usual monochrome looks, Sidharth Malhotra kept it peppy in an orange pantsuit paired with a white tee, looking dapper as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Keerthy Suresh looked elegant in a bright metallic linen sari from Anavila. It was accessorised with a statement gold necklace and studs.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!