Flashback Friday: Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, celebrities who amped up the glam quotient this week

With offline events back in full swing, B-town celebrities are, once again, setting fashion goals with their dazzling sartorial picks. This week was no different as many stars stepped out in red carpet-worthy looks that had their fans swooning.
Here’s a round-up of our favourite looks of the week as we get all set for the much-awaited weekend!
Oozing feminity and unmatchable charm, Kriti Sanon slipped into a pink crystal gown with leather details. The sleeveless sheer gown featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Cutout dresses are the next big trend of the season and Janhvi Kapoor is all for it. She was recently spotted wearing a black gown featuring a plunging neckline, waist cutouts and a thigh-high slit. We love how she accessorised this look with a dainty emerald and diamond neckpiece.
Trust Malaika Arora to elevate her fashion game with every new look. We are in complete awe of her body-hugging copper gown that accentuated her svelte frame. With a stack of necklaces and bracelets, the actor kept this look glamorous and eye-catching.
Kiara Advani’s embellished white sari was a fresh change from the usual sequin saris. It was paired with a matching corset blouse, elevating the look further.
Sara Ali Khan stole the show in a stunning black dress by David Koma. The strappy gown featured sheer detail on the midriff, and a thigh-high slit. She ditched all accessories, letting this statement outfit steal all the attention.
Stepping away from his usual monochrome looks, Sidharth Malhotra kept it peppy in an orange pantsuit paired with a white tee, looking dapper as ever.
Keerthy Suresh looked elegant in a bright metallic linen sari from Anavila. It was accessorised with a statement gold necklace and studs.
