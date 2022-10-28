Flashback Friday: From Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, celebs who amped up the oomph quotient this week

This festive week has been all about friends, family, food, and of course fashion! With Diwali parties being organised in full swing and Bollywood in attendance, we knew we were in for a treat; and, as always, our favourite stars served us with many striking appearances. As such, this week was a fashion extravaganza with celebrities playing with traditional attire and silhouettes, and setting massive goals while at it.

So, are you ready to revisit some of the best looks from the week that went by? Hop on this stylish ride with us!

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma

The actor kept it bright in a lime green sari, and we absolutely loved it! For the occasion, she opted for a sheer sari featuring glitter work and frills at the hem by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her blouse, replete with sequin work and a plunging neckline, elevated the look to the next level. Anushka kept the look regal with a heavy neckpiece and hair styled in beachy waves.

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar was a sight to behold in an ivory lehenga set that featured heavy floral embroidery. Rounding off the look with a heavy neckpiece, she wore her hair open and added the finishing touches with hints of makeup and her dazzling smile!

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The director-producer opted for an all-white look this week. He donned a buttoned-up chicken-embroidered sherwani and pyjama set. His unmissable grey and white-rimmed glasses were a quirky addition to the look. Keeping it simple, she completed the ethnic look with a pair of shiny loafers and a statement ring.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Spilling oodles of glam, the Liger actor was seen wearing a green lehenga set featuring silver embroidery running all along the outfit, teamed with a blouse with a plunging neckline. She rounded off the look with a mang tika, heavy oxidised earrings, and bangles. In her own words, the actor was “filled with love and light”, and we cannot agree more.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The duo set massive couple style goals by opting for colour-coordinated outfits for Diwali celebrations this year. While Varun Dhawan was seen in a light olive green kurta and white pyjama set, Natasha looked pretty in an ivory bustier blouse and satin skirt which she teamed with a net embroidered cape. But it was their pet Beagle who stole the show!

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Exuding royalty, Sara donned an ivory-coloured lehenga set with heavy silver gota-patti embroidery. We loved how she allowed the bedazzling outfit to stand out as she opted for a silver choker with red jewel stones to complete the look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!