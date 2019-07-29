Flair for Feathers

Under a silver prism-like structure that covered the ramp, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock unveiled their couture collection “Bonjour Amer” on Friday night at the India Couture Week in Delhi. The collection paid tribute to the intricate history and layered architecture of the Pink City, Jaipur.

High on drama, the show featured lehengas, statement gowns and sarees. We saw some tunics paired with tight-fitted cigarette pants as well. True to the expectations, the collection was heavy on feathers, crystals and diamante. Tassels, ruffles and sequins enhanced the couture element in the creations. Layered capes and corset-like blouses were also spotted on the ramp. Apart from several clients in Bollywood, the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga have also been seen in the duo’s creations. Their showstopper for the day was actor Sara Ali Khan, in an ivory-hued lehenga with a voluminous skirt paired with a fitted crop top. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and co-star in Imtiaz Ali’s next venture, Kartik Aaryan, were also seen seated in the front row.

The collection’s colour palette was dominated by muted hues of vanilla white, hazy green and cream gold. Breaking the monotony was model Lakshmi Rana in a sparkling red, tiered ensemble.