Toggle Menu
Flair for Feathershttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/flair-for-feathers-falguni-ansd-shane-peacock-india-couture-week-delhi-5859054/

Flair for Feathers

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock unveiled their couture collection “Bonjour Amer” on Friday night at the India Couture Week in Delhi.

india couture week, falguni and shane peacock, sara ali khan, sara ali khan showstopper, falguni shane peacock couture, feathers, gowns, lehengas, kartik aryan, ibrahim ali khan, imtiyaz ali, fashion news, lifestyle news, indian express news
The showstopper for the day was actor Sara Ali Khan, in an ivory-hued lehenga with a voluminous skirt paired with a fitted crop top.

Under a silver prism-like structure that covered the ramp, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock unveiled their couture collection “Bonjour Amer” on Friday night at the India Couture Week in Delhi. The collection paid tribute to the intricate history and layered architecture of the Pink City, Jaipur.

india couture week, falguni and shane peacock, sara ali khan, sara ali khan showstopper, falguni shane peacock couture, feathers, gowns, lehengas, kartik aryan, ibrahim ali khan, imtiyaz ali, fashion news, lifestyle news, indian express newsindia couture week, falguni and shane peacock, sara ali khan, sara ali khan showstopper, falguni shane peacock couture, feathers, gowns, lehengas, kartik aryan, ibrahim ali khan, imtiyaz ali, fashion news, lifestyle news, indian express news
Under a silver prism-like structure that covered the ramp, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock unveiled their couture collection “Bonjour Amer” on Friday night at the India Couture Week in Delhi.

High on drama, the show featured lehengas, statement gowns and sarees. We saw some tunics paired with tight-fitted cigarette pants as well. True to the expectations, the collection was heavy on feathers, crystals and diamante. Tassels, ruffles and sequins enhanced the couture element in the creations. Layered capes and corset-like blouses were also spotted on the ramp. Apart from several clients in Bollywood, the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga have also been seen in the duo’s creations. Their showstopper for the day was actor Sara Ali Khan, in an ivory-hued lehenga with a voluminous skirt paired with a fitted crop top. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and co-star in Imtiaz Ali’s next venture, Kartik Aaryan, were also seen seated in the front row.

india couture week, falguni and shane peacock, sara ali khan, sara ali khan showstopper, falguni shane peacock couture, feathers, gowns, lehengas, kartik aryan, ibrahim ali khan, imtiyaz ali, fashion news, lifestyle news, indian express news
High on drama, the show featured lehengas, statement gowns and sarees.

The collection’s colour palette was dominated by muted hues of vanilla white, hazy green and cream gold. Breaking the monotony was model Lakshmi Rana in a sparkling red, tiered ensemble.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and more: Best airport looks of the week (July 21-July 27)
2 Indian Couture Week 2019: Sara Ali Khan makes her runway debut as showstopper for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock
3 Kriti Sanon looks lovely as she turns showstopper for designers Shyamal & Bhumika at India Couture Week 2019