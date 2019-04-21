Be it a crisp white suit or a flattering dress: Here are five ways to wear white this summer

In the words of Coco Chanel, “Women think of all colours except the absence of colour. I have said that black has it all. White too. Their beauty is absolute. It is the perfect harmony.”

We couldn’t agree more. Black and white have been the go-to colours for women for generations and in all probability it will remain the same. While black is mostly associated with evening wear, white is synonymous with day wear, especially in summers. With the mercury rising, it is best to go for light hues in soft and natural fabrics like linen and cotton. If you are looking for ways to incoporate more white outfits in your wardrobe, then here’s some inspiration.

Keep it crisp

Nothing spells summers like a crisp white cotton suit. When we spotted Alia Bhatt at the special screening of Kalank in an all-white cotton anarkali from Drzya by Ridhi Suri that was styled with flared pants and a matching dupatta, we knew that we had to try out this look. Keeping it simple is the key. You can pull your hair up in a bun or simply let it loose. Just remember to round it off with a pair of nice jhumkas.

Add some bling

A classic white shirt is a wardrobe essential. If you don’t have it, we suggest that you get one today. And if you do, then add some glamour to it by teaming it with a pair of nice mettalic trousers like Taapsee Pannu here. If bling is not your cup of tea, then style it with a pair of floral pants or shorts or a nice chevron print skirt, instead of the regular jeans.

Flatter yourself

A white dress that flatters your curves is something every women should own – only if you are into dresses, no pressure here. We still can’t get over how prisitne Deepika Padukone looked in a vintage white Gauri and Nainika pencil dress at Koffee With Karan last year. The trick here is to keep it really simple when it comes to hair and make-up and let your outfit do all the talking.

Go for easy-breezy

If body-hugging outfits are not your favourite, then you can go for billowy silhouettes just like Neha Dhupia here. Team your deconstructed shirt or off-shoulder top with a ruffle skirt and round it off with a pair of statement sneakers. We love the touch of the samurai knot but if it’s a little too much for you, then you can simply go for a top knot and accessorise your look with golden hoops.

Sari love

Indian women look ethereal in saris and if it’s a beautiful white one during the summer months, then it’s even better. Chiffon is a great choice but linen and cotton are the best. Take a look at how resplendent Deepika Padukone looks in this embroidered creation by Rahul Mishra. While she kept it montone with a pastel colour blouse, you can add some colour to it with a handwoven fabric blouse.