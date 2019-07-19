Five essential skincare products to get glowing skin this monsoon

Humidity levels peak during the monsoons, which takes a toll on skin health. Monsoon can cause your skin to behave unpredictably, and also cause damage to the pores. The skin can sometimes get extremely oily and lead to acne and pimple breakouts, while at other times it can get dehydrated and feel stretched. Which is why it becomes important to adopt an appropriate skincare ritual to keep your skin feeling loved and supple.

These skincare products suggested by skincare brand Arias, will help keep your skin glowing this rainy season.

Gentle face scrub

Due to the increased humidity levels during monsoon, the skin becomes oily and attracts dust. This makes it prone to breakouts. All you need is a scrub to gently exfoliate the skin to unclog the pores and prevent blackheads. Regular usage of scrub deep cleanses the skin, brightens and hydrates it.

Moisturising gel

A non-greasy and non–comedogenic moisturiser is a must-have. The lightweight hydration in the lotion helps nourish the skin, prevent moisture loss and enhance the skin’s natural moisture.

Skin toner

During monsoon, the skin tends to lose its PH balance. Thus using a toner is a must in the season. This will keep your skin in check, remove dirt and prevent breakouts.

Cleansing foam

It is important to keep the skin clean at all times to prevent bacteria due to humidity and sweat. A mild, soap-free cleanser can be used to gently remove germs from the skin keeping it fresh and hydrated.

Sheet mask

Monsoon takes away nutrients from your skin making it look dull and tired. Using a face mask not only cools the skin instantly, but it also helps in rejuvenating the skin by providing for the loss of nutrients and hydration.